US Welcomes Iraq’s Prime Minister-Designate, Signals Support for Government Formation

Washington Voices Backing for Ali al-Zaidi Amid Political Transition in Baghdad

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The United States Embassy in Baghdad on Wednesday expressed support for Iraq’s Prime Minister-designate Ali al-Zaidi, underscoring Washington’s commitment to stability and cooperation as the country enters a new phase of government formation.

In a statement posted on its official X account, the embassy extended its “best wishes” to Zaidi as he works to form a government capable of meeting the aspirations of the Iraqi people.

The mission emphasized shared objectives between Washington and Baghdad, including safeguarding Iraq’s sovereignty, promoting security free from terrorism, and advancing mutual prosperity.

“We stand in solidarity with the Iraqi people,” the statement read, highlighting a broader U.S. interest in fostering long-term stability and tangible benefits for both nations.

Zaidi’s nomination follows a pivotal political shift earlier this week. On Monday, Iraqi President Nizar Amedi formally tasked the businessman with forming the next government after he secured the backing of the powerful Coordination Framework, the country’s largest Shiite parliamentary bloc.

The alliance’s endorsement marked a notable departure from its initial support for former prime minister Nouri al-Maliki. The shift came amid mounting external pressure, including warnings from U.S. President Donald Trump, who had signaled earlier this year that Washington could reconsider its support for Iraq if Maliki—widely seen as closely aligned with Iran—returned to power.

In announcing its decision, the Coordination Framework praised both Maliki and caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani for withdrawing their candidacies, describing the move as a “historic and responsible stance” that paved the way for consensus.

Despite his rapid ascent, Zaidi remains a relatively unknown figure in Iraqi politics. A businessman and banker who also owns a television channel, he has not previously held public office, making his nomination an unexpected development in the country’s evolving political landscape.

Regional leaders have begun signaling cautious optimism. Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday congratulated Zaidi and expressed support for his efforts to form a new federal government.

In a statement, Barzani reaffirmed the Kurdistan Region’s willingness to resolve longstanding disputes with Baghdad based on constitutional principles.

He also voiced hope that Iraq would enter “a new era marked by security, stability, and peace,” reflecting broader expectations that the incoming administration could ease tensions and strengthen coordination between federal and regional authorities.

Zaidi now faces the complex task of assembling a cabinet and navigating entrenched political divisions, as negotiations intensify over key posts and policy priorities in a country still grappling with internal disputes and regional pressures.