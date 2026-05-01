DEM Party Says Turkey Among Worst Globally for Workers’ Rights, Urges Parliamentary Probe

In a formal proposal submitted to the Turkish parliament, the DEM Party faction urged the creation of an investigative committee tasked with identifying key challenges facing workers and drafting policies to safeguard their rights.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) on Friday stated that Turkey ranks among the ten worst countries in the world for workers’ rights, calling for urgent parliamentary action to address what it describes as a deepening labor crisis.

In a formal proposal submitted to the Turkish parliament, the DEM Party faction urged the creation of an investigative committee tasked with identifying key challenges facing workers and drafting policies to safeguard their rights.

The proposal argues that, by international standards, Turkey has one of the poorest records globally in protecting workers, citing soaring inflation and low wages that have eroded living standards for millions. It also highlights widespread deprivation of fundamental labor protections, including access to insurance and pension systems.

According to the party, workplace safety remains a critical concern. The document notes that more than 2,000 workers lost their lives in 2025 alone, describing the figure as evidence of systemic failures in occupational safety and oversight. It further points to increasing pressure on labor unions and persistent gender discrimination against women in the workforce.

The DEM Party stressed that establishing a parliamentary committee is an “urgent necessity” to confront these issues and implement meaningful reforms.

Meanwhile, authorities in Istanbul have imposed sweeping restrictions ahead of International Workers' Day, effectively banning demonstrations in the city.

The Istanbul Governor’s Office announced a series of strict security measures aimed at preventing what it described as the movement of “marginal groups” and ensuring public order. The measures include extensive traffic restrictions across five major districts—Beyoğlu, Beşiktaş, Şişli, Kadıköy, and Kartal.

Key transport hubs have also been affected, with metro stations in central areas such as Taksim, Şişhane, and Osmanbey closed, and ferry services between the Asian and European sides of the city suspended.

Authorities have additionally ordered the evacuation of parking areas around Taksim Square and other busy locations. Hospitals and emergency medical teams across the city have been placed on high alert to respond to any potential incidents during the planned gatherings.

The developments come amid heightened tensions over labor rights and public assembly in Turkey, as criticism grows over restrictions on demonstrations marking International Workers’ Day.