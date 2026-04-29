International Airlines to Resume Flights to Erbil Airport Next Month

Turkish Airlines, Pegasus, and Qatar Airways are set to restart operations at Erbil International Airport, marking a significant step for travel and commerce in the Kurdistan Region.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Three international airlines are set to resume flights to Erbil International Airport next month, in a move expected to boost travel and commercial activity in the Kurdistan Region.

Ahmed Hoshyar, Director of Erbil International Airport, told Kurdistan24 on Wednesday, that Turkish Airlines and Pegasus Airlines will resume their flights to Erbil starting May 8, 2026.

He also noted that Qatar Airways has begun preparations to restart its operations, with flights scheduled to resume on May 10, 2026.

The resumption of flights by these three international carriers is expected to have significant impact on both the tourism and commercial sectors in the Kurdistan Region.

It will also provide greater convenience for travelers using Erbil International Airport for international journeys, facilitating smoother connections and increased mobility.

The return of these airlines marks an important development for the Region’s aviation sector, reinforcing Erbil’s position as a key gateway for international travel and economic activity.