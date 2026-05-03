Kurdistan Region President Arrives in Baghdad for High-Level Talks

Visit to focus on Iraq’s political process, new government formation, and Erbil–Baghdad relations

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, arrived in Baghdad on Monday for a two-day official visit aimed at holding high-level political talks with Iraqi leaders, according to a statement by the Kurdistan Region Presidency.

During the visit, Barzani is expected to meet senior Iraqi officials to discuss a range of key issues, including the ongoing political process in Iraq, the formation of the new federal government, and relations between Erbil and Baghdad.

According to the statement, the discussions will also cover several other outstanding matters between the two sides, as both governments continue efforts to manage political and administrative coordination within Iraq’s federal system.

The visit comes at a sensitive political moment as negotiations over government formation and intergovernmental relations remain ongoing following Iraq’s latest political developments.