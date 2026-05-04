Nechirvan Barzani Meets Coordination Framework Leaders in Baghdad to Discuss Iraq’s Political Process

Talks focus on government formation, Erbil–Baghdad relations, and regional stability amid ongoing challenges

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Monday held a meeting in Baghdad with leaders of Iraq’s Coordination Framework as part of his official visit to the federal capital.

The discussions centered on Iraq’s ongoing political process and efforts to form a new federal government. Both sides emphasized the importance of establishing a government capable of addressing the challenges of the current phase and responding to the expectations and demands of all components of Iraqi society.

The meeting underscored the need for strengthened political cooperation and joint action among Iraq’s political forces to resolve outstanding issues.

In particular, the two sides highlighted unresolved matters between Erbil and Baghdad, stressing that dialogue should be conducted within the framework of the Iraqi constitution.

They also reaffirmed the importance of preserving Iraq’s security, stability, and sovereignty.

President Nechirvan Barzani reiterated the Kurdistan Region’s continued support for Iraq’s political process, stressing Erbil’s readiness to provide all necessary cooperation to ensure the success of efforts to form a new federal government.

For their part, Coordination Framework leaders welcomed Barzani’s visit and expressed appreciation for his positions and political approach. They praised his vision and contributions toward resolving disputes and promoting cooperation.

The impact of regional developments and ongoing conflicts on Iraq was also a key topic during the meeting. Both sides stressed the importance of keeping Iraq away from escalation and tensions, warning against the risks posed by broader instability in the region.