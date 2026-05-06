Runaki App to Launch This Summer as Registrations Surpass 900,000

Thousands continue registering daily as KRG expands digital electricity services

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - More than 900,000 electricity subscribers across the Kurdistan Region have registered in the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) “Runaki” electricity project. In contrast, the project’s dedicated mobile application is set to launch later this summer, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

The Runaki project team said the figure includes both residential properties and commercial units, noting that each home or business location is counted as a separate subscriber within the system.

According to the statement, subscribers who purchase a new property or move into a rented location are required to register the unit under their own names in order to benefit from the project’s services and digital features.

Officials added that thousands of citizens across the Kurdistan Region continue registering daily to gain access to the project’s expanding services. However, the statement noted that a number of subscribers have still not completed registration, causing them to miss certain benefits linked to the system.

The project team attributed this mainly to limited awareness regarding both the objectives of the project and the registration process itself.

According to Runaki officials, self-registration links the phone number of the head of household or primary occupant to the residential or commercial unit. This allows the government to directly notify subscribers through SMS regarding electricity consumption, billing details, payment updates, and important service notifications.

The upcoming Runaki mobile application will enable subscribers to monitor electricity usage, review payment history, access detailed bills, and pay electricity fees and accumulated debts electronically.

Officials emphasized that subscribers who fail to register will not be able to access the application until the registration process is completed.

The project also includes SMS notification services that provide subscribers with updates related to electricity consumption, bill amounts, payment information, and scheduled maintenance work that may lead to temporary power interruptions in their areas.

The “Runaki” project, launched by the KRG in late 2024, during the 9th Cabinet plan, is considered one of the largest electricity reform initiatives in the Kurdistan Region. The project aims to provide continuous 24-hour electricity service, reduce reliance on private generators, modernize the electricity network, and improve transparency in the power sector.

According to KRG officials, around 5.5 million citizens currently benefit from the project across the Kurdistan Region.

The project team stressed that the digital system is designed to increase transparency, help citizens avoid accumulated debt, and improve management of electricity consumption and service delivery.

Also, for further information, citizens can contact the Runaki customer service center through the hotline 1992.