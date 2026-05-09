Prime Minister Barzani, Turkish Energy Minister Discuss Expanding Energy Cooperation in Istanbul

Talks focus on strengthening coordination in oil, electricity, trade, and natural resources sectors

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar in Istanbul on Saturday to discuss strengthening cooperation between the Kurdistan Region and Türkiye in the fields of energy and natural resources.

According to a statement released by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), the meeting focused on advancing bilateral relations, particularly in the energy sector, as both sides emphasized the importance of enhancing coordination and cooperation across trade, oil, electricity, and energy-related fields.

The discussions took place during Barzani’s visit to Istanbul and reflected the growing strategic partnership between Erbil and Ankara, especially in the areas of energy security and economic cooperation.

Both sides stressed the importance of expanding collaboration in the development of natural resources and reinforcing economic ties between Türkiye and the Kurdistan Region.

"I met with @aBayraktar1, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Türkiye, in Istanbul, to discuss strengthening relations between Türkiye and the Kurdistan Region in the fields of energy and natural resources," Prime Minister Barzani wrote on X after the meeting.

"We also emphasized the importance of enhancing cooperation and coordination between Türkiye and the Kurdistan Region in the areas of trade, oil, electricity supply, and energy in general," Barzani wrote.

I met with @aBayraktar1, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Türkiye, in Istanbul, to discuss strengthening relations between Türkiye and the Kurdistan Region in the fields of energy and natural resources.



We also emphasized the importance of enhancing cooperation and… pic.twitter.com/qMLzPYT6Km — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) May 9, 2026

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Barzani also held separate meetings in Istanbul with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, and Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler to discuss bilateral relations, regional developments, security cooperation, and ongoing political developments in Iraq.

Energy cooperation has long formed a central pillar of relations between the Kurdistan Region and Türkiye. Over the past decade, Ankara has emerged as one of Erbil’s most significant economic and energy partners, with bilateral trade reaching billions of dollars annually and Turkish companies maintaining a major presence across the Kurdistan Region’s infrastructure, construction, and energy sectors.

The oil sector in particular has played a defining role in the relationship. The Kurdistan Region has relied heavily on the Kurdistan Region-Türkiye pipeline network to export crude oil through the Turkish Mediterranean port of Ceyhan, making Türkiye a critical gateway for the Kurdistan Region's energy exports to international markets.

In recent years, energy coordination between Erbil and Ankara has expanded beyond crude oil to include electricity connectivity, natural gas development, and broader regional energy integration efforts.

Officials from both sides have repeatedly highlighted the strategic importance of cooperation in ensuring regional energy security and supporting long-term economic growth.

The meeting also comes at a time when regional governments are increasingly prioritizing diversification of energy supplies and infrastructure connectivity amid broader geopolitical and economic shifts across the Middle East.