Iranian President Says He Met Supreme Leader as Tehran Reviews U.S. War Proposal

Rare acknowledgment of meeting with Mojtaba Khamenei comes as Iran weighs ceasefire framework and global markets react to possible deal

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Thursday that he had met with Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, marking the first publicly acknowledged meeting involving the country’s new leader since his appointment in March.

Pezeshkian did not specify when the meeting took place but described Khamenei as possessing a “vision” and a “humble and sincere approach,” according to remarks aired on Iranian state television.

“What struck me most during this meeting was the vision and the humble and sincere approach of the supreme leader of the Islamic revolution,” Pezeshkian said.

Mojtaba Khamenei has remained largely absent from public view since being appointed supreme leader by Iran’s Assembly of Experts on March 9 following the death of his father, former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Ali Khamenei, who ruled Iran for more than three decades after succeeding Ruhollah Khomeini in 1989, was killed during the opening phase of the Middle East war earlier this year, according to Iranian state-linked reports.

The younger Khamenei, reportedly wounded during the same strikes, has issued only written statements since taking office, despite his image becoming widespread across Iran.

The remarks from Pezeshkian came as Tehran reviewed a new U.S.-backed proposal aimed at ending the ongoing regional war and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil shipping routes.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Washington and Tehran had held “very good talks” over the previous 24 hours and suggested that a deal could be close.

“We’ve had very good talks over the last 24 hours, and it’s very possible that we’ll make a deal,” Trump told reporters, while again warning of renewed military action if negotiations fail.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said the U.S. proposal remains “under review” and that Tehran would deliver its final response to mediator Pakistan after internal consultations conclude.

According to U.S. media reports, Washington and Tehran are discussing a short memorandum of understanding that could formally end the war and establish a framework for future negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program.

The conflict, launched in late February by the United States and Israel, triggered Iranian attacks across the region and severe disruptions in Gulf shipping after Tehran imposed restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz.

The Strait handles roughly one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas trade, making the conflict a major concern for global markets.

Oil prices fell for a second consecutive day Thursday, dropping around two percent after declining roughly 10 percent earlier in the week, amid renewed optimism over diplomacy. Asian stock markets also rallied sharply, led by gains in Japan’s Nikkei index.

Reports from NBC News said Trump’s recent decision to halt a naval operation aimed at reopening Hormuz came after Saudi Arabia reportedly refused to allow U.S. forces to use its airspace and bases for the mission.

Meanwhile, Axios reported that both Iran and the United States were nearing an agreement on a one-page framework to end hostilities.