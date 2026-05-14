Tom Barrack Congratulates Iraq’s New PM, Pledges Cooperation on Stability and Counterterrorism

In a post on X, Barrack said: “Congratulations to Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi on securing parliamentary confidence and the approval of his government by the Council of Representatives.”

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Tom Barrack, the United States Ambassador to the Republic of Türkiye and Special Envoy for Syria, congratulated newly elected Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi on Thursday after Iraq’s parliament approved the formation of his government.

In a post on X, Barrack said: “Congratulations to Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi on securing parliamentary confidence and the approval of his government by the Council of Representatives.”

He added that the United States was encouraged by Al-Zaidi’s “fresh leadership” and looked forward to working with his government on “a bold new agenda” aimed at building “a sovereign, prosperous, stable Iraq, at peace with its neighbors.”

Barrack also stressed Washington’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with Baghdad, saying that U.S. President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and the United States government stand ready to work closely with Iraq’s new administration to advance prosperity and combat terrorism.

“We are encouraged by your fresh leadership and look forward to collaborating on a bold new agenda aligned with our shared interests: building a sovereign, prosperous, stable Iraq, at peace with its neighbors, that delivers opportunity and growth for all its citizens in mutually beneficial partnership with the United States,” Barrack wrote.

His remarks came as Iraqi lawmakers approved the formation of the new cabinet on Thursday following months of political deadlock and negotiations. Under Iraq’s parliamentary system, a government gains confidence after securing majority support for its ministerial lineup.

Official statements confirmed that 14 ministerial nominees received parliamentary approval during the session, while several key ministries remain under negotiation among political blocs. The final cabinet is expected to consist of 23 ministers, though it has not yet been fully completed.

Al-Zaidi’s government was formed after he was tasked with forming a cabinet on April 27, making him Iraq’s youngest prime minister at the age of 40. During Thursday’s parliamentary session, he also presented his government program outlining priorities for governance, stability, and economic development.