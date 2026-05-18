Prime Minister Barzani, KIU Secretary-General Discuss Regional Situation and Kurdistan Parliament Reactivation

Meeting stresses the importance of reactivating Kurdistan's legal and constitutional institutions

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received Salahaddin Bahaddin, Secretary-General of the Kurdistan Islamic Union (KIU), on Monday, in Erbil, where the two sides discussed the general political situation in the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and the wider region.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), the meeting reviewed recent political developments and exchanged views on key issues affecting governance and institutional stability in the Kurdistan Region.

Both sides emphasized the importance of reactivating the Kurdistan Parliament and strengthening the Region’s constitutional and legal institutions, describing them as essential pillars for ensuring political balance, stability, and effective governance.

The discussion comes amid ongoing political engagement between the Kurdistan Regional Government and political parties as part of broader efforts to reinforce institutional frameworks and support the functioning of democratic processes in the Region.

In recent years, the Kurdistan Region has continued to prioritize institutional development and governance reform alongside efforts to maintain political stability and strengthen relations between its political parties.

The Kurdistan Region has maintained a focus on institutional continuity and cooperation among political actors, particularly regarding the role of parliament in legislation, oversight, and representing public interests.

Monday’s meeting reflects ongoing consultations among political leadership in the Kurdistan Region aimed at intensifying efforts to reactivate the parliament, form the new KRG cabinet, and enhance coordination and support for the role of constitutional institutions within the broader political system.