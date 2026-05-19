Putin Arrives in Beijing for Talks with Xi Following Trump’s China Visit

The Kremlin said Putin and Xi are expected to discuss ways to deepen the Russia-China strategic partnership and exchange views on major international and regional issues.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Beijing late Tuesday for high-level talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, in a visit aimed at underscoring the strength of ties between Moscow and Beijing just days after U.S. President Donald Trump concluded a landmark trip to China.

The Kremlin said Putin and Xi are expected to discuss ways to deepen the Russia-China strategic partnership and exchange views on major international and regional issues. The two leaders are also anticipated to sign a joint declaration following their meetings.

Putin’s trip comes shortly after Trump wrapped up his first visit to China since returning to office, a trip focused on stabilizing strained relations between Washington and Beijing amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Relations between Russia and China have strengthened significantly since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Since then, Russia has become increasingly reliant on China economically, particularly as Beijing remains a major buyer of sanctioned Russian oil.

One of the key issues expected to feature in the talks is the proposed “Power of Siberia 2” gas pipeline, a major energy project that would transport Russian natural gas to China through Mongolia. Moscow has pushed for the project as a strategic alternative route for energy exports.

Ahead of the visit, Xi and Putin exchanged congratulatory messages marking 30 years of strategic partnership between their countries. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun praised what he described as "enduring friendship” between the two nations.

In a video message released to the Chinese public before his arrival, Putin said Russia-China relations had reached “a truly unprecedented level,” adding that bilateral trade continued to expand.

“The close strategic relationship between Russia and China plays a major, stabilizing role globally,” Putin said. “Without allying against anyone, we seek peace and universal prosperity.”