Vance Says U.S. ‘Loves the People of Kurdistan,’ Condemns Drone and Missile Attacks on Civilians

“It’s one of the things that sometimes happens. Unfortunately, these ceasefires, they’re not always perfect,” he said.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – U.S. Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday voiced support for the people of Kurdistan and condemned attacks targeting civilians, while commenting on regional ceasefire violations and ongoing instability in the Middle East.

Speaking during a press conference in Washington, D.C., Vance responded to a question from Kurdistan24 Washington Bureau chief Rahim Rashidi regarding recent drone and missile attacks affecting the Kurdistan Region.

“We certainly love the people of Kurdistan,” Vance said. “Any time that drone attacks or missile attacks are hitting anybody, but particularly civilian populations, that’s not something we like to see at all.”

The U.S. vice president acknowledged that ceasefires in conflict zones are often fragile and imperfect, pointing to ongoing tensions in Gaza and across the region involving Iran and its neighbors.

“It’s one of the things that sometimes happens. Unfortunately, these ceasefires, they’re not always perfect,” he said. “We’ve seen that in Gaza. We’ve seen that certainly in Iran and some of its neighbors, but we have seen a significant reduction in violence over the last few weeks of the ceasefire.”

His remarks come amid continued concerns over drone and missile attacks in the Kurdistan Region, where several incidents in recent months have targeted military installations, energy infrastructure, and civilian areas. The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has repeatedly called for stronger international efforts to prevent attacks that threaten regional stability and civilian safety.

The United States has long maintained close ties with the Kurdistan Region, particularly in security cooperation and counterterrorism efforts. Washington has frequently reaffirmed its support for the Kurdistan Region’s stability and the role of the Peshmerga forces in the fight against ISIS.