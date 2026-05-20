Iraqi PM Ali Al-Zaidi Reaffirms Weapons Must Remain Under State Control

Al-Zaidi directed security agencies to take “all necessary measures” against those responsible if Iraqi territory is confirmed to have been used as a launch point for the attacks, stressing Iraq’s commitment to full cooperation with neighboring states.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iraqi Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ali Al-Zaidi on Wednesday reaffirmed that weapons must remain exclusively under state control, as he chaired the first meeting of the Ministerial Council for National Security amid heightened regional tensions.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Media Office, the meeting reviewed the country’s overall security situation and discussed measures aimed at strengthening coordination and readiness among Iraq’s security agencies.

The Council condemned the recent attacks targeting Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), reiterating the government’s rejection of the use of Iraqi territory or airspace to launch attacks against neighboring countries.

Officials also discussed ongoing investigations into the attacks and announced the formation of a special committee to coordinate with authorities in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Al-Zaidi directed security agencies to take “all necessary measures” against those responsible if Iraqi territory is confirmed to have been used as a launch point for the attacks, stressing Iraq’s commitment to full cooperation with neighboring states.

The Prime Minister further emphasized that the government “will not tolerate any individual or group seeking to threaten Iraq’s security or that of its brotherly neighbors and regional partners,” while reaffirming Baghdad’s commitment to preserving sovereignty and stability.

The meeting additionally highlighted Iraq’s efforts to strengthen relations with regional and international partners, protect diplomatic missions and foreign companies operating in the country, and uphold the rule of law as part of broader security and stability priorities.