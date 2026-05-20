Iran's Chief Negotiator Ghalibaf Warns U.S. Seeking to Restart War Amid Rising Tensions

“The United States still hopes Iran will surrender and respond favorably to Washington’s excessive demands,” he said.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iran’s chief negotiator and parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, warned on Wednesday that the United States was attempting to reignite the conflict with Tehran, accusing Washington of maintaining military objectives despite ongoing diplomatic exchanges.

In an audio message published on his official website, Ghalibaf said recent American actions indicated that Washington had not abandoned the possibility of renewed military confrontation.

“The enemy's movements, both overt and clandestine, show that despite economic and political pressure, it has not abandoned its military objectives and is seeking to start a new war,” he said.

His remarks come amid escalating rhetoric between Iran and the United States, as both sides continue exchanging proposals aimed at ending the war that erupted on Feb. 28. A ceasefire between the two countries has been in place since April 8, though tensions remain high.

On the same day, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned that any renewed attacks by the U.S. or Israel could lead to a wider regional conflict. The warning followed recent comments by U.S. President Donald Trump, who said Washington would strike Iran again unless Tehran accepted a peace agreement.

Ghalibaf also accused the U.S. of trying to force Iran into submission through continued economic pressure and a naval blockade that has been in place since April 13.

“The United States still hopes Iran will surrender and respond favorably to Washington’s excessive demands,” he said.

He stressed that Iran must prepare for any future confrontation, declaring that the country “will never give in to intimidation, under any circumstances.”

Acknowledging the economic strain facing ordinary Iranians, Ghalibaf called for national solidarity, describing the confrontation as a decisive struggle over the country’s future.

“Today it is clearer than ever that we are engaged in a war of wills. Whoever wins this war will write Iran’s history and determine its future,” he said.