KRG Spox Denies Any Role in Weapons Transfers to Kurds, Says Questions Should Be Directed to U.S.

“The answer to this question lies only with the U.S. government,” Hawramani said, emphasizing that Washington should publicly clarify the details surrounding any weapons support to Kurdish forces.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Peshawa Hawramani, spokesperson for the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), on Wednesday stated that the KRG has “absolutely no connection, directly or indirectly,” to the issue of sending weapons to the Kurds, stressing that only the United States government can clarify the matter.

In an interview with BBC Persian, Hawramani said questions regarding weapons deliveries should be addressed solely to the U.S. government, which, he noted, is responsible for explaining where the weapons were sent, to whom they were provided, how many were delivered, and when the transfers took place.

“The answer to this question lies only with the U.S. government,” Hawramani said, emphasizing that Washington should publicly clarify the details surrounding any weapons support to Kurdish forces.

He reiterated that the KRG has no involvement whatsoever in the issue and denied any direct or indirect role in the transfer or distribution of arms.