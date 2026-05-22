$130 Oil, a Billion in Drones Lost: The Mounting Cost of the Iran-US Conflict

Energy analysts lay out two stark scenarios for global oil markets while Bloomberg reveals Iran has downed more than 22 American MQ-9 Reaper drones since the conflict began

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The longer the Strait of Hormuz stays closed, the closer the world edges toward a financial reckoning not seen since 2008. That is the stark warning issued Friday by Rapidan Energy Group, an energy consultancy cited by Bloomberg, as the economic fallout from the US-Iran conflict continues to compound — and as new figures reveal the staggering toll the war has already taken on America's most advanced drone fleet.

Rapidan Energy Group has outlined two trajectories for global energy markets, both alarming in their own right.

In the more optimistic scenario, if the Strait of Hormuz reopens by July, global oil demand is expected to drop by 2.6 million barrels per day, with Brent crude prices reaching a summer peak of $130 per barrel.

The bleaker projection offers little comfort. Should the strait remain closed through August, the world faces a supply shortfall of six million barrels per day in the third quarter of this year alone, a disruption the consultancy describes as the most severe energy supply shock in recorded history, given that one in every five barrels of oil and liquefied natural gas transported globally passes through that single waterway.

Rapidan's analysts cautioned that while the current global economy is stronger than it was in 2007 and 2008, a sustained oil price surge of this magnitude poses a serious risk of triggering financial and economic instability on a worldwide scale.

How the crisis began

The crisis has its roots in the events of Feb. 28, 2026, when the United States and Israel launched a large-scale military operation against Iran.

In retaliation, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced strikes against Israel and US military bases across Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia. Tehran subsequently imposed a blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, barring passage to all vessels linked to the United States, Israel, or any country it deemed complicit in the strikes.

Alongside the energy warnings, Bloomberg published a separate report Friday revealing the extent of American military losses in the air.

Since the conflict began, Iran has destroyed more than 22 US MQ-9 Reaper drones, with total losses, including those damaged or missing, estimated at between 24 and 30 aircraft.

At approximately $30 million per drone, the cumulative cost exceeds one billion dollars, equivalent to roughly 20 percent of the Pentagon's entire pre-war Reaper fleet.

The report noted that each Reaper is a sophisticated system carrying advanced armaments including Hellfire missiles and JDAM precision-guided bombs.

The drones were either shot down over Iranian airspace or destroyed on the ground by missile strikes, with some lost in other incidents.

The losses were described as consistent with earlier estimates published by Congressional research teams.

The scale of the attrition is complicating American operational planning. The US has halted domestic production of the Reaper for its own forces, with the aircraft now manufactured exclusively for foreign buyers, meaning there is no active production line available to replenish Pentagon stocks.

Becca Wasser, a specialist at Bloomberg Economics, put the problem plainly. "Waging war from a distance still comes at a steep price," she said.

"Reapers are expensive, finite in number, and there is no active production line for the US military, so they cannot be treated as an expendable asset easily replaced."

The drone losses, she added, mean that even as the aircraft continue to be deployed intensively to protect American personnel and inflict damage on Iran, significant portions of Iranian airspace remain highly dangerous for US unmanned systems.