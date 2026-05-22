Kurdish Champion Namo Fazil: Prime Minister Barzani's Congratulations Meant More to Me Than Winning

In an exclusive interview with Kurdistan24, Kurdish martial arts champion Namo Fazil says the support of President Masoud Barzani and Prime Minister Masrour Barzani surpassed the joy of his victory

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - He had just defeated his opponent before millions of Netflix viewers in Los Angeles. He had been received by the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, gifted a title, and promised enduring support. But when Kurdish martial arts champion Namo Fazil sat down with Kurdistan24 on Friday, it was not the fight he wanted to talk about first.

"The congratulations and support of President Masoud Barzani and Prime Minister Masrour Barzani meant more to me than winning the championship," he said. "I was proud and overjoyed to meet them."

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received Fazil in Erbil on Thursday, bestowing upon him the title "Lion of the Kurds" and pledging his continued backing. "I was happy to meet Kurdish champion Namo Fazil," the Prime Minister said afterward. "We are proud of him and will continue to encourage and support him."

The day after his victory, on Sunday, May 17, President Masoud Barzani had already taken to X to offer his congratulations. "Namo Fazil is a source of pride for every Kurd and Kurdistan," president Barzani wrote. "I congratulate him and wish him continued success and excellence."

The recognition followed Fazil's defeat of Jake Babian on the night of Saturday, May 16, at a martial arts championship event in Los Angeles, streamed live on Netflix to millions of viewers. The platform's own coverage summed up the moment in a single breathless headline: "Namo Fazil had Jake by the neck and was about to make him laugh."

Fazil, often referred to as the grandson of Saladin, has now won nine of his ten career bouts, entering every arena under the Kurdish flag. A UFC world championship appearance is said to be a possibility in the near future.

In the Kurdistan24 interview, Fazil was equally emphatic about the message he carries into every competition. "Using the tasbih and wearing Kurdish trousers are symbols of my national identity," he said. "I want to introduce Kurdish culture and symbols to the world through international competitions, and I am very proud of them."

His visit to Erbil also prompted a remark that drew wide attention. Asked about the Kurdish capital, the widely traveled fighter offered a verdict that needed no elaboration: "Erbil is more beautiful and greater than Dubai."