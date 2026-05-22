Greenlanders Protest New U.S. Consulate Amid Discontent Over Washington's Arctic Ambitions

More than 500 protesters gathered in Nuuk, Greenland, opposing U.S. influence and President Donald Trump's push for control over the Arctic territory during the inauguration of a new U.S. consulate. Demonstrators waved Greenlandic flags and chanted "Go Home USA" outside the site.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - More than 500 residents gathered in Nuuk, Greenland,to demonstrate against United States influence and President Donald Trump's repeatedly stated desire to exert control over the vast autonomous Arctic territory.

The rally took place late Thursday, coinciding directly with the official inauguration of new premises for the U.S. consulate in the island nation's capital, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported.

Demonstrations Target Diplomatic Facility

The demonstrators mobilized to express profound opposition to recent American diplomatic and strategic outreach.

According to an AFP journalist at the scene, participants chanted slogans and displayed signs bearing messages such as "Go Home USA," "Make America Go Away!" and "We are not for sale."

Attendees waved the red-and-white Greenlandic flag, while other prominent placards featured the local word for stop, reading "Asu USA."

In a coordinated symbolic gesture of disapproval, protesters turned their backs toward the newly inaugurated consulate building and observed two minutes of silence.

The demonstration underscored deep-seated frustrations regarding national sovereignty and external intervention.

"Greenland belongs to us. It's our country," Grethe Kramer Berthelsen, a 68-year-old local resident participating in the rally, told AFP. "It doesn't belong to Denmark or the United States. We are a people and we live here."

Consulate Inauguration and Official Absences

The public outcry immediately followed the formal opening of the consulate's new downtown location.

The ceremony was overseen by Kenneth Howery, the U.S. ambassador to Denmark.

During the event, Howery sought to mitigate local anxieties surrounding Washington's intentions.

The Greenlandic public broadcaster KNR reported that the ambassador addressed the guests, stating Trump had ruled out utilizing military force to assume control of the territory.

Howery added that the people of Greenland would independently determine their own future.

However, signaling ongoing political friction between local leadership and the U.S. administration, Greenland's Prime Minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, pointedly declined an invitation to attend the diplomatic inauguration.

Strategic Pressures and U.S. Ambitions

The consulate event capped a week of heightened, and sometimes contentious, diplomatic activity.

Days prior, Prime Minister Nielsen held discussions with Jeff Landry, Trump's special envoy for Greenland.

AFP noted that Landry's trip marked his first visit to the island since his appointment in December, a diplomatic mission that was reportedly conducted without a formal invitation from local authorities.

Concluding his four-day visit on Wednesday, Landry emphasized to AFP that Washington must significantly bolster its presence in the region.

"It's time for the US to put its footprint back on Greenland," Landry said, insisting to the news agency that "Greenland needs the US."

The geopolitical focus on the island stems from Washington's broader strategic posture in the Arctic.

According to AFP, Trump has repeatedly argued that securing control over Greenland constitutes a vital national security imperative for the United States.

The U.S. president has claimed that without American oversight, the Danish autonomous territory risks falling under the influence of global competitors, specifically citing China and Russia.

As the United States accelerates its strategic focus on the Arctic region, the organized protests in Nuuk illustrate the severe diplomatic complexities of Washington's assertive outreach.

The enduring friction over territorial autonomy continues to complicate the evolving security relationship between Greenland and the United States.