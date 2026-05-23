Prime Minister Barzani and Haider al-Abadi discuss reforms, dialogue, and constitutional rights

The Kurdistan Region Prime Minister and the head of the Nasr Alliance stressed the importance of dialogue between Erbil and Baghdad

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani continued his high-level meetings in Baghdad on Saturday, holding talks with Nasr Alliance leader Haider al-Abadi on political developments in Iraq, relations between Erbil and Baghdad, and reform efforts undertaken by the Kurdistan Regional Government.

During the meeting on Saturday, the two sides exchanged views on Iraq’s political process and the broader regional situation, according to an official statement.

Both sides agreed that the federal government must provide services to all Iraqi citizens and communities fairly and equally.

In another part of the discussions, attention was directed toward the Kurdistan Regional Government’s reform agenda across multiple sectors.

Abadi calls for dialogue and protection of Kurdistan Region rights

Following the meeting, Abadi stressed that all disputes between Baghdad and Erbil should be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.

He said Iraq is currently facing major challenges and emphasized the importance of cooperation among all political sides to overcome the situation and find lasting solutions to outstanding issues.

“This visit and the series of meetings being held are an important and positive step toward accelerating efforts to resolve the outstanding disputes between the two sides,” Abadi said.

The Nasr Alliance leader also strongly defended the rights of Kurdistan Region citizens, saying they should not be punished because of political disagreements.

“Kurdistan Region citizens must not be punished because of political misunderstandings,” Abadi stated, adding that citizens’ financial rights and entitlements should not become victims of political decisions.

He further emphasized that protecting the Kurdistan Region is a shared responsibility, and said any threat directed at the Region should be considered a threat to all sides.

Abadi also stressed the importance of maintaining and strengthening relations between Erbil and Baghdad.

Regarding the formation of Iraq’s new cabinet, Abadi expressed optimism that the issue would be resolved after Eid al-Adha, noting that agreements already exist among political parties and that remaining obstacles could be overcome successfully.

The meeting came as part of Prime Minister Barzani’s broader Baghdad visit, which has included talks with senior Iraqi political and judicial leaders focused on constitutional dialogue, political stability, and strengthening cooperation between Erbil and Baghdad.

Earlier on Saturday, Barzani held meetings with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, Parliament Speaker Haibat al-Halboosi, Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council President Judge Faiq Zaidan, Azm Alliance leader Muthanna al-Samarrai, Taqadum Party leader Mohammed al-Halboosi, and Iraqi Asaas Alliance leader Mohsen al-Mandalawi.

Previous meetings during the visit focused on constitutional rights, political coordination, judicial independence, and efforts to resolve disputes between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government through legal and constitutional mechanisms.

Prime Minister Barzani’s Baghdad visit has been described as a goodwill effort aimed at resolving disputes between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government through dialogue and respect for the Iraqi constitution.

The meetings are also addressing regional developments, ongoing political issues, and efforts to complete Iraq’s cabinet formation process.