Axios: US, Iran Preparing Draft Memorandum to End War

US and Iranian officials say discussions are in their final stages, with remaining disputes centered on technical wording and implementation details.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Trump administration and Iran are nearing a potential agreement to end the ongoing conflict, with only a small number of technical and wording-related issues still unresolved, according to US officials cited by Axios on Saturday.

The report, published on Saturday, described the latest negotiations as one of the strongest indications yet that the nearly three-month-long war could be approaching an end.

A senior US official familiar with the talks told Axios that Washington and Tehran are “close to a deal to end the war,” while stressing that President Donald Trump has not yet made a final decision and could still reject the proposal in favor of renewed military strikes against Iran.

According to Axios, both sides are currently working on a draft memorandum of understanding intended to halt the conflict and launch broader negotiations on unresolved issues.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson said discussions had entered their final phase and confirmed that the proposed memorandum would include the gradual reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, the lifting of the US blockade, and the release of frozen Iranian funds.

The spokesperson added that a separate 30- to 60-day negotiation period would follow in order to finalize a more detailed agreement.

Trump says decision expected by Sunday

Earlier on Saturday, Trump told Axios he would meet with negotiators later in the day to review Iran’s latest proposal and would likely decide by Sunday whether to resume military action or proceed with a deal.

“I think one of two things will happen: either I hit them harder than they have ever been hit, or we are going to sign a deal that is good,” Trump said, according to Axios.

The US president described the chances of reaching a successful agreement as a “solid 50/50.”

Axios also reported that Vice President JD Vance and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth were called back to Washington for discussions related to the emerging agreement.

Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir, who has reportedly been mediating between Washington and Tehran, left Tehran on Saturday after meetings with senior Iranian officials aimed at advancing the negotiations.

Although no final agreement was reached, Pakistan reportedly described the talks as showing “encouraging progress toward a final understanding.”

Axios said the latest draft proposal reviewed by Trump emerged from the Iran-Pakistan discussions.

Regional mediators including Qatar, Egypt, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan have also intensified diplomatic contacts over the past 24 hours in an effort to narrow the remaining gaps between the two sides.

According to Axios, Trump also held a call on Saturday with the leaders of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Egypt, Türkiye, and Pakistan, during which several leaders reportedly encouraged him to accept the deal.

Despite reported progress, significant issues remain unresolved, particularly regarding Iran’s uranium enrichment activities and the future of its nuclear stockpile.

Trump said any final agreement would need to address those concerns, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio reiterated that Iran must never obtain a nuclear weapon and must relinquish its enriched uranium.

Rubio also stressed that the Strait of Hormuz must be fully reopened “without tolls.”

Axios noted that the US and Iranian positions on both the nuclear issue and the strategic waterway have until now remained fundamentally incompatible, and may not be fully resolved even if an initial memorandum is signed.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and senior Israeli officials remain in contact with the White House regarding the developing negotiations.

According to Axios, Israeli officials are concerned about the emerging agreement and have urged Washington to consider another round of strikes against Iran.