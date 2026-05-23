Prime Minister Barzani and Hadi al-Amiri Stress Political Coordination and Constitutional Dialogue

The Kurdistan Region Prime Minister and the Badr Organization chief emphasized stronger coordination between Erbil and Baghdad, while Hadi al-Amiri rejected rumors about dissolving the PMF

51 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani continued his high-level meetings in Baghdad on Saturday, holding talks with Hadi al-Amiri, Secretary-General of the Badr Organization, as both sides stressed the importance of political coordination and constitutional dialogue to resolve disputes between Erbil and Baghdad.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government, the meeting focused on Iraq’s political process, the country’s general situation, and relations between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government.

Both sides underscored the importance of strengthening understanding, cooperation, and coordination between the Kurdistan Region and Iraq’s political forces in order to address outstanding issues on the basis of respecting the constitution and the principles of genuine partnership, balance, and consensus.

The meeting came as part of Prime Minister Barzani’s ongoing series of talks in Baghdad with Iraqi political leaders aimed at advancing dialogue, political coordination, and efforts to resolve disputes through constitutional mechanisms.

Following the meeting, al-Amiri told reporters that discussions with Prime Minister Barzani focused on supporting Iraq’s new government in overcoming current challenges.

“Our efforts are continuing to reactivate the Iraqi parliament after the Eid holiday so that the political process can move in the right direction,” al-Amiri said.

He also stressed the need to strengthen relations between Erbil and Baghdad and said efforts were underway to prevent further attacks targeting the Kurdistan Region.

“We have spoken with the relevant parties to ensure these attacks stop and are not repeated again,” he stated.

Amiri rejects PMF dissolution rumors

Addressing reports regarding the possible dissolution of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), al-Amiri strongly rejected the claims.

“The Popular Mobilization Forces are a legal institution established by parliamentary law and a religious fatwa. Dissolving this institution is nothing more than a dream and will never become reality,” he said.

Al-Amiri also described Prime Minister Barzani’s visit to Baghdad as an important step toward building greater understanding between political parties and institutions.

In another part of his remarks, the Badr Organization chief voiced concern over Iraq’s worsening economic situation, saying the suspension of oil exports had caused significant damage to Iraq’s economy overall.

Prime Minister Barzani’s visit to Baghdad has included meetings with senior Iraqi political and judicial figures as part of broader efforts to address political disputes, strengthen federal cooperation, and advance dialogue between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government.

The talks have also focused on Iraq’s political developments, economic challenges, and efforts to complete the formation of the country’s new cabinet.