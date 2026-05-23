Prime Minister Barzani and Falih Al-Fayyadh Stress Security and Constitutional Cooperation

The Kurdistan Region Prime Minister and the PMF chief emphasized respect for Iraq’s constitution, federal system, and the importance of protecting security and stability across Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani continued his meetings in Baghdad on Saturday, holding talks with Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Chairman Falih al-Fayyadh as discussions focused on political developments, security coordination, and relations between Erbil and Baghdad.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government, the meeting was attended by Ahmed al-Asadi, head of the Somaroon Movement, and included discussions on the latest developments in Iraq and the wider region.

Both sides also stressed the importance of respecting Iraq’s constitution and federal system, while underscoring the need to preserve security and stability in both Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

Following the meeting, al-Fayyadh described Prime Minister Barzani’s visit to Baghdad as “important and positive,” saying the visit represented “encouraging news” for accelerating the formation of Iraq’s new federal cabinet.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, al-Fayyadh said discussions during the meeting focused in detail on ways to meet the demands and expectations of the Iraqi people.

“The understandings are at a very good level,” he stated. “We hope that in the next phase we can take serious steps to fulfill all constitutional requirements, especially the passage of the oil and gas law and other legislation that can fundamentally regulate relations between the Kurdistan Region and Baghdad.”

The PMF chairman also emphasized the importance of security cooperation, stressing that protecting the Kurdistan Region remains part of Iraq’s broader security responsibilities.

“Just as we protect the security of all Iraq, we will also protect the security of the Kurdistan Region,” al-Fayyadh said.

The meeting formed part of Prime Minister Barzani’s broader series of high-level talks in Baghdad aimed at strengthening political dialogue, advancing constitutional solutions to outstanding disputes, and supporting efforts to complete the formation of Iraq’s new government.