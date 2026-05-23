Ahmed Al-Asadi Describes Prime Minister Barzani’s Baghdad Visit As ‘Highly Successful’

The head of the Somaroon Movement praised ongoing dialogue between Erbil and Baghdad and stressed that outstanding disputes should be resolved through constitutional partnership and coordination

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Ahmed al-Asadi, head of the Somaroon Movement, on Saturday described Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani’s visit to Baghdad as a “highly successful” step, highlighting a series of important meetings held with Iraqi political leaders and parties.

Speaking on Saturday, al-Asadi said there was a positive level of understanding among Iraq’s political parties and praised the Kurdistan Regional Government’s efforts to resolve disputes between Erbil and Baghdad.

He also expressed hope that both sides would continue working together in the future to overcome challenges and improve services and living conditions for citizens.

Addressing disputes that existed during previous Iraqi cabinets, al-Asadi stated that most political parties now support the formation of a new government and are seeking to move beyond past political deadlock.

“We certainly want full coordination with the Kurdistan Region so that the issues that existed in the past can be resolved,” he said.

Al-Asadi further stressed that, under the new cabinet, all disputes with the Kurdistan Regional Government would be addressed in accordance with the Iraqi constitution and on the basis of partnership, balance, and consensus.

Prime Minister Barzani’s Baghdad visit has included a series of meetings with senior Iraqi political and judicial figures aimed at strengthening political dialogue, supporting federal cooperation, and resolving outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad through constitutional mechanisms.

The meetings have also focused on Iraq’s political developments, cabinet formation efforts, and broader regional challenges.