U.S. Secret Service Fatally Shoots Armed Suspect Near White House

A gunman was fatally shot by U.S. Secret Service officers after opening fire near a White House checkpoint while President Donald Trump was inside the residence. The incident triggered a lockdown and intensified concerns over rising security threats surrounding the presidency.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - U.S. Secret Service officers fatally shot an armed suspect on Saturday evening after he opened fire near a White House security checkpoint, marking the third such episode of gunfire in the vicinity of President Donald Trump within the last month.

The incident, which triggered an immediate lockdown of the executive mansion and surrounding streets, occurred while President Trump was inside the residence.

While the President was not impacted by the exchange of gunfire, the shootout has intensified national security concerns regarding an escalating pattern of political violence and the vulnerability of federal perimeters in Washington, D.C.

According to a statement from Secret Service communications chief Anthony Guglielmi, the confrontation began shortly after 6:00 p.m. local time near the intersection of 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. Operational details reported by Agence France-Presse (AFP) and The Associated Press (AP) indicate the suspect approached the security perimeter before drawing a weapon from a bag and opening fire.

Secret Service personnel returned fire, striking the suspect. He was subsequently transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. During the exchange, at least one bystander was also wounded by gunfire, though authorities have not yet clarified if the injury was caused by the suspect's initial shots or the subsequent return fire from officers. No Secret Service personnel were reported injured in the incident.

Suspect Profile and Prior Security Interactions

Law enforcement officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity to the AP, identified the deceased suspect as 21-year-old Nasire Best of Maryland. U.S. media reports and court records suggest a history of mental health struggles and previous interactions with federal law enforcement at the White House.

According to District of Columbia court records cited by AP reporters Darlene Superville and Alanna Durkin Richer, Best was previously arrested in July 2025 for an unauthorized attempt to breach a White House checkpoint.

During that encounter, he reportedly ignored officer commands and claimed to be "Jesus Christ." Despite a pretrial "stay away order" issued by the court, a bench warrant for his arrest was issued in August after a notice of noncompliance.

Early Sunday, President Trump addressed the shooting on Truth Social, thanking the Secret Service for their "swift and professional action." The President claimed the gunman had a "violent history and possible obsession" with the White House.

Eyewitness Accounts and Lockdown on the North Lawn

The shooting occurred as the White House grounds were active with media and tourists. Journalists on the North Lawn described a sudden burst of gunfire that forced them to seek shelter inside the press briefing room.

According to the account of the incident provided by Kurdistan24's Washington Bureau Chief Rahim Rashidi, journalists present on the White House grounds reported hearing several gunshots before the U.S. Secret Service immediately ordered staff and reporters to take cover and move inside for safety.

Rashidi noted that media personnel were instructed to gather on the North Lawn and then run into the press briefing room as part of emergency security procedures. The White House entered a temporary lockdown while the situation was investigated.

"The U.S. Secret Service immediately ordered staff and reporters to take cover and move inside for safety," Rashidi reported, describing the emergency protocols as the security posture was heightened.

There are verified reports of gunfire near @WhiteHouse House on Saturday night.

Multiple journalists present on the White House grounds reported hearing several gunshots.

The U.S. @SecretService immediately ordered staff and reporters to take cover and move inside for safety.… pic.twitter.com/NIiypXkDKh — Rahim Rashidi (@rahimrashidi) May 23, 2026

ABC News correspondent Selina Wang was recording a social media segment regarding ongoing Iran negotiations when the gunfire erupted. Dramatic footage shared by Wang captured the sound of dozens of shots as she dove for cover in a media tent.

Speaking to AFP reporter Ulysse Bellier, Reid Adrian, a Canadian tourist at the scene, described hearing "20 to 25 what sounded like fireworks," leading to a panicked retreat by the public as security forces swarmed the area.

Wider Security Implications

This latest shooting follows a period of extreme volatility surrounding presidential security.

AFP and AP underscored that this was the third time in 30 days that gunfire has broken out near the President.

On April 25, a suspect allegedly fired a shotgun during a breach at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner. Just days later, on May 4, another suspect was arrested after firing at officers near the Washington Monument.

These events contribute to a broader atmosphere of heightened risk, including the high-profile assassination attempt against Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July 2024, and a subsequent armed incident at his West Palm Beach golf course.

The repeated security breaches have influenced Trump's second-term agenda regarding White House infrastructure.

The President has frequently cited these threats as the primary rationale for his ongoing $400 million renovation of the East Wing, which includes a "drone-proof" ballroom and a secure six-story underground complex featuring a military hospital.

As federal authorities and the FBI continue their investigation, Republican lawmakers have issued statements condemning the rise of political violence.

FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed that agency personnel remain on the scene to assist in the probe. For now, the shooting remains a stark indicator of the persistent security challenges facing the U.S. presidency amid a deeply polarized political landscape.