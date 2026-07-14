France hails 'historic and productive' partnership with Kurdistan Region

French Consul General says ties between Erbil and Paris continue to deepen through cooperation in security, trade, and cultural heritage

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - France's Consul General to the Kurdistan Region, Yann Braem, praised the longstanding partnership between France and the Kurdistan Region on Tuesday, describing bilateral relations as historic, productive, and built on shared values that continue to strengthen cooperation between Erbil and Paris.

Speaking during celebrations marking France's National Day in Erbil, Braem reaffirmed the durability of the relationship between France and the Kurdistan Region, saying the occasion reflected the common human values shared by the French and Kurdish peoples.

The consul general noted that this year's celebration carried particular personal significance, as it marked the conclusion of his diplomatic mission in the Kurdistan Region before returning to France.

Reflecting on his tenure, Braem said he would leave with lasting memories of the Kurdistan Region, including the friendships he had built, the hospitality of its people, the beauty of its mountainous landscape, and its historic cities.

Reviewing the achievements of the French Consulate during his assignment, Braem highlighted progress across several key sectors.

In the field of civil security, he said France strengthened coordination with the Kurdistan Region's Civil Defense Directorate to support public safety efforts.

On the economic front, Braem pointed to the organization of the first France–Kurdistan Region Business Forum, describing it as an important step toward expanding commercial ties and encouraging greater economic cooperation aimed at supporting the Kurdistan Region's development.

In the area of history and culture, he said French efforts helped facilitate the return of archaeological missions to the Kurdistan Region to resume research and excavations at the region's ancient heritage sites.

Braem also expressed his appreciation to the Kurdish authorities and partners, saying none of those accomplishments would have been possible without their commitment and close cooperation.

He further highlighted symbolic projects that underscore the depth of the relationship between France and the Kurdistan Region, including the inauguration of the Peshmerga Walkway in Paris and the installation of a statue of Charles de Gaulle in Erbil.

Concluding his remarks, the French consul general reiterated that the partnership between France and the Kurdistan Region has consistently produced tangible results, adding that the ongoing coordination between Paris and Erbil reflects the enduring strength and depth of the historic friendship between both sides.