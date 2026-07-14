US envoy says Trump–al-Zaidi meeting marks 'turning point' toward investment-led Iraq partnership

"New pipelines for energy, new roads to progress. A more prosperous Iraq means a more stable region—and exclusive opportunities for American business," he added.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye and Special Presidential Envoy for Syria and Iraq Tom Barrack said Tuesday that Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi's meeting with President Donald Trump marked a "turning point" in U.S.-Iraq relations, emphasizing that the partnership will increasingly focus on investment, trade, and economic opportunity rather than security alone.

In a post on X following the White House meeting, Barrack said the future of bilateral ties lies in expanding economic cooperation under Trump's leadership.

"Under President Donald Trump's bold leadership, today's meeting with Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi marks a turning point," Barrack wrote. "The future of the U.S.-Iraq relationship lies in investment, trade, and economic opportunity—not just security."

Barrack said Iraq is strategically positioned to become a regional economic hub linking the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Türkiye, Syria, Jordan, Central Asia, the Balkans, and the Caucasus through new energy infrastructure and transportation corridors.

"New pipelines for energy, new roads to progress. A more prosperous Iraq means a more stable region—and exclusive opportunities for American business," he added.

His remarks echoed President Trump's comments earlier Tuesday after a White House meeting with al-Zaidi, during which the U.S. president highlighted Iraq's economic potential and pledged expanded energy cooperation between Washington and Baghdad.

Responding to a question from Kurdistan24 Washington Bureau Chief Rahim Rashidi about cooperation between Baghdad and the Kurdistan Region following the Kurdistan Regional Government's approximately $110 billion in energy agreements with U.S. companies signed in Washington last year, Trump expressed optimism about Iraq's future.

Although he did not directly address the Kurdistan Region's energy agreements, Trump stressed Iraq's vast economic potential.

"Baghdad, I think, and this country, we're going to make some tremendous music together," he said. "Iraq has tremendous potential because of their oil, and because of other things, but because of their oil."

Trump said Washington and Baghdad would pursue more energy partnerships to boost oil production and create jobs in both countries.

"We're going to be doing a lot of deals. We're going to create a lot of jobs for both countries, and we're going to be taking out a lot of oil," he said.

He added that U.S. companies are increasingly eager to invest in Iraq.

"The American companies are doing it, mostly American companies now. They don't want to do business with others. They want to do business with America, and that's good," Trump said.

The U.S. president also reaffirmed his support for Prime Minister al-Zaidi, saying he had backed him because he believed he would be "a great prime minister."

In response to Kurdistan24's question, al-Zaidi emphasized the importance of ties between Baghdad and Erbil.

"The Kurdistan Region is a very important part of Iraq," he said, adding that his government treats all parts of the country equally without distinction.

Al-Zaidi's first official visit to Washington as prime minister has centered on strengthening energy cooperation, investment, and broader economic relations, with both Trump and Barrack portraying the talks as the beginning of a new phase in U.S.-Iraq relations driven by trade, infrastructure, and regional economic integration.