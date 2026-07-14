CENTCOM Announces New Wave of Strikes on Iran, Resumes Naval Blockade

The US military said the latest strikes target capabilities used against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, while a renewed naval blockade of Iranian ports has officially taken effect.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced Tuesday that American forces have launched an additional round of military strikes against Iran, while simultaneously resuming a naval blockade targeting vessels traveling to and from Iranian ports and coastal areas.

According to a statement published by CENTCOM on X, US forces began the new wave of strikes at 3 p.m. ET as part of efforts to further degrade Iranian capabilities that the command said have been used to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

"At 3 p.m. ET today, U.S. Central Command forces began launching an additional round of strikes against Iran to continue degrading Iranian capabilities used to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz," CENTCOM said.

The command added that the military operation coincided with preparations to restore a naval blockade targeting Iranian ports and coastal areas.

"The strikes are taking place as American forces prepare to resume the naval blockade against Iranian ports and coastal areas. The blockade goes into effect at 4 p.m. ET," the statement said.

In a second statement posted later on X, CENTCOM confirmed that the naval blockade officially resumed at 4 p.m. ET.

"U.S. forces resumed the naval blockade against vessels transiting to and from Iranian ports and coastal areas today at 4 p.m. ET," the command said.

CENTCOM added that the United States currently has more than 20 US Navy warships and hundreds of military aircraft operating across the Middle East.

"American forces remain vigilant, lethal, and ready," the statement concluded.

The latest announcements signal a further expansion of US military operations targeting Iran, with CENTCOM confirming both a renewed round of strikes and the restoration of naval restrictions on maritime traffic linked to Iranian ports.