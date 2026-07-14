Kurdistan Region and France Reaffirm Historic Ties at France's National Day

Safin Dizayee, head of the Department of Foreign Relations of the KRG says France has remained a steadfast partner of the Kurdistan Region, during Bastille Day celebrations in Erbil.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Kurdistan Regional Government reaffirmed the longstanding partnership between the Kurdistan Region and France during celebrations marking France's National Day in Erbil on Tuesday, with senior officials highlighting decades of cooperation and friendship between the two sides.

Speaking at the event on Tuesday, Safeen Dizayee, head of the Department of Foreign Relations of the Kurdistan Regional Government, described the relationship with France as historic, praising Paris for its longstanding support for the Kurdish people.

Dizayee said the Kurdistan Region remains committed to its partnership and friendship with France, noting that both peoples share a common history rooted in the pursuit of freedom.

"We reaffirm our partnership and friendship with France," he said. "The foundations upon which France was established were strong, and our generations have struggled for freedom for many years. This is a shared point between both sides."

He added that while the Kurdish people's struggle in the past centered on survival and freedom, priorities have since evolved toward ensuring lasting stability and advancing development.

"Our relations with France have continued since 1991," Dizayee said. "France has been a loyal friend in helping provide a safe environment for protecting the Kurdistan Region."

Dizayee also highlighted the historical foundations of the relationship, saying France welcomed Kurdish refugees during the 1980s. He further referred to the historical role of Charles de Gaulle, noting that the presence of the French leader's statue in Sami Abdulrahman Park in Erbil reflects the depth of the relationship between France and the Kurdistan Region.

During the ceremony, Yann Braem, France's consul general to the Kurdistan Region, said the occasion held special meaning for him as it marked the conclusion of his diplomatic mission before returning to France.

Reflecting on his time in the Kurdistan Region, Braem said he would return home carrying many cherished memories.

"I will take back with me many wonderful memories, the friendship of the people here, the breathtaking mountains, and the beautiful cities of Kurdistan," he said.

The ceremony underscored the enduring relationship between the Kurdistan Region and France, with both sides emphasizing their shared history and continued commitment to strengthening cooperation in the years ahead.