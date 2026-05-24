PM Barzani Meets Tribal Chiefs from Central and Southern Iraq in Baghdad, Highlights Historical Ties

According to remarks made during the meeting, Prime Minister Barzani told the tribal chiefs: “Your support gives us strength. When we see your support, we feel encouraged and proud to live together in one country.”

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday welcomed a number of tribal chiefs from central and southern Iraq during meetings held in Baghdad, where he emphasized the importance of intercommunal relations and national unity.

According to remarks made during the meeting, Prime Minister Barzani told the tribal chiefs: “Your support gives us strength. When we see your support, we feel encouraged and proud to live together in one country.”

He also reiterated his appreciation for longstanding relations with Iraq’s tribal chiefs, describing them as historical and deeply rooted ties.

Barzani added: “God willing, this historical relationship, established during the era of the late Mullah Mustafa Barzani, has continued through President Masoud Barzani's time, and we hope to continue these relations with you as well.”

In response, one of the tribal chiefs expressed satisfaction with the meeting, saying: “We are very happy to have met you. You are the leader of all these people, and we truly wish to visit the Kurdistan Region.”

During the meeting, one of the tribal chiefs presented Prime Minister Barzani with a Brno rifle, over 100 years old, as a symbol of trust and respect.

He explained, "We only give weapons to someone who bears the responsibility you carry. You are worthy of that responsibility, and we are proud of you; it is a source of honor for us."

He added, "Your Excellency the Prime Minister, Peshmerga forces previously used this type of weapon, so I know you will appreciate and understand its historical value."