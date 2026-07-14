KRG's Major Goptapa Water Project Reaches 40% Completion as Work Accelerates

The Goptapa-Chamchamal strategic water project has reached 40% completion and is expected to deliver a long-term solution to drinking water shortages for Chamchamal and surrounding communities

25 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Construction is advancing rapidly on the Goptapa-Chamchamal Strategic Water Project, with officials announcing that 40% of the work has now been completed as the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) continues efforts to provide a permanent solution to chronic drinking water shortages in the area.

The project is considered one of the flagship service and infrastructure initiatives of the Kurdistan Region's Ninth Cabinet and has been allocated a budget of 139.51 billion Iraqi dinars.

Once completed, the facility will produce 3,400 cubic meters of potable water per hour, supplying Chamchamal, Takiya subdistrict, Aghjalar, and surrounding villages and communities with a stable drinking water network.

Engineering and technical teams are simultaneously working on several components of the project to accelerate completion.

Construction crews have begun laying approximately 10 kilometers of main water transmission pipelines, while most of the electricity supply lines, power towers, and primary pumping stations have already been completed.

Work has also started on integrated water purification and treatment facilities designed to operate according to modern technical standards.

Meanwhile, crews have begun pouring concrete for the project's large strategic storage reservoirs, which will have capacities ranging between 10,000 and 20,000 cubic meters.

According to the implementation schedule adopted by the Kurdistan Regional Government, all engineering and construction work is scheduled to be completed by June 13, 2027.

Once operational, the project will begin delivering potable water directly to households across Chamchamal district and its surrounding areas, bringing what authorities describe as a long-awaited solution to one of the region's most persistent public service challenges.

The project forms part of the Kurdistan Regional Government's wider strategy to strengthen long-term water security through major infrastructure investments.

Earlier this month, the KRG approved three additional strategic water projects serving Khabat district, Soran Independent Administration, and Kalar, aimed at improving drinking water supplies, reducing dependence on artesian wells, and protecting groundwater resources.

According to figures recently presented by Rebaz Hamlan, assistant to the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, the Ninth Cabinet has also implemented 12 emergency water projects and constructed nine strategic dams as part of broader efforts to reinforce the Kurdistan Region's water, food, and environmental security.

The Goptapa-Chamchamal project represents another major addition to that expanding infrastructure network, reflecting the government's continued focus on securing reliable water supplies for communities across the Kurdistan Region.