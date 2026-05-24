President Masoud Barzani Receives Former Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi

According to a statement from Barzani Headquarters, the two sides discussed the political situation in Iraq and recent developments across the wider region.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – On Sunday, President Masoud Barzani received Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, a political figure and former Iraqi Prime Minister, in a meeting in the Kurdistan Region.

According to a statement from Barzani Headquarters, the two sides discussed the political situation in Iraq and recent developments across the wider region.

The meeting also focused on Iraq’s internal political landscape, with emphasis on coordination and cooperation among the country’s political parties.

Al-Kadhimi (born July 5, 1967) served as the Prime Minister of Iraq from May 2020 to October 2022. he initially studied electrical engineering before shifting his focus to law, graduating with a bachelor's degree from Al-Turath University College.