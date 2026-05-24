PM Barzani, Islamic Supreme Council of Iraq President Emphasize Federal Support and Constitutional Rights

During the meeting, both sides stressed the importance of supporting the federal government in Iraq to improve public services and ensure the protection of the constitutional rights of all components across the country.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — On Sunday, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met in Baghdad with Humam Hamoudi, President of the Islamic Supreme Council of Iraq, according to a statement issued by the Kurdistan Regional Government.

During the meeting, both sides stressed the importance of supporting the federal government in Iraq to improve public services and ensure the protection of the constitutional rights of all components across the country. They also discussed the need to strengthen cooperation and dialogue between political parties.

The visit by the Prime Minister to Baghdad was described as a positive step toward addressing outstanding issues between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government of Iraq, within the framework of the constitution and based on the principles of genuine partnership and mutual understanding.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Barzani arrived in Baghdad for a crucial two-day official visit, leading a high-level government delegation. This marks his first official trip to Baghdad since the formation of Iraq's new federal government led by Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi. The diplomatic mission, a goodwill initiative, aims to secure a comprehensive constitutional resolution to long-standing disputes between Erbil and Baghdad.