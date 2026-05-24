'You Are Not A Guest Here, You Are The Owner': Arab Tribal Chiefs Welcome Prime Minister Barzani

The head of the KDP's parliamentary bloc says sheikhs from across southern and central Iraq told the Kurdistan Region's prime minister he is not a guest in their lands but a homeowner.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Arab tribal leaders from across southern and central Iraq presented Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani with a brno rifle during his ongoing visit to Baghdad on Sunday, describing the weapon as a historic symbol of Kurdish resistance and declaring that the prime minister is not a guest in their regions but a homeowner.

Shakhawan Abdullah, head of the KDP's parliamentary bloc in the Iraqi parliament, told Kurdistan24 in an exclusive statement that a large number of sheikhs, elders, and tribal figures from the provinces of Basra, Najaf, Karbala, Diwaniyah, Baghdad, and Anbar had gathered to receive Prime Minister Barzani, marking what he described as an unprecedented show of cross-community solidarity.

Abdullah noted that it was the first time a Kurdish prime minister had received tribal leaders from the south and center of Iraq in this manner, listening directly to their concerns and requests.

One of the tribal leaders presented Barzani with a brno rifle as an expression of respect. Speaking to Kurdistan24, that leader was unequivocal about what the gesture meant: "Masrour Barzani is never a guest here, he is the owner of this place. We are Kurdish-Arab brothers, there is no difference between us. We must move away from sectarianism and work toward closeness."

He added that the gift carries deep tribal significance. "The brno rifle is a symbol for us — it has ancient and historical roots. If anything, it is too small a gift to offer a prime minister."

Shakhawan Abdullah underscored the message that the sheikhs delivered inside the meeting itself. "Politicians may have differences and disputes with you," the tribal leaders told Barzani, "but the history of you, the Barzani family, and the Kurdistan Democratic Party is far greater than politics in our eyes. You are, for us, a symbol of authenticity and protection in Iraq."

Abdullah said the sheikhs were explicit that the Barzani family had long been regarded as a shield for the Kurdish people, and that the rifle was presented as a tribute to that history of struggle.

Barzani's Baghdad visit, now in its second day, has included a wide-ranging series of meetings with Iraqi political leaders, former officials, and now tribal figures — painting a picture of a visit that has extended well beyond formal political corridors.