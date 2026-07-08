US Launches New Strikes on Iran, Says Operation Targets Threats in Strait of Hormuz

In a statement posted on X, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces "have started conducting additional strikes against Iran to further degrade their ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz."

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The United States launched additional airstrikes against Iran on Wednesday, saying the operation is aimed at further reducing Tehran's ability to threaten commercial shipping in the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement posted on X, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces "have started conducting additional strikes against Iran to further degrade their ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz."

CENTCOM added that the United States is "holding Iran accountable for recent unjustified aggression against commercial shipping," referring to recent attacks on civilian vessels transiting the vital maritime corridor.

The latest strikes mark a further escalation in the renewed military confrontation between Washington and Tehran, which has intensified following attacks on commercial shipping in the Gulf.

Iranian state television reported on Wednesday that the U.S. airstrikes killed eight members of the country's military in southern Iran. According to the broadcaster, the casualties occurred after what it described as "criminal aggression" by the "U.S. terrorist army" targeting military sites in Bandar Abbas and Bushehr.

The report, citing an Iranian military statement, said the dead were members of the Islamic Republic's air and naval forces stationed in the two southern provinces.

The latest operation follows a series of U.S. retaliatory strikes carried out on Tuesday after Iranian attacks on three commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz. CENTCOM said those strikes were launched in response to what it called a clear violation of last month's ceasefire memorandum of understanding, accusing Iran of targeting civilian-crewed ships in international waters.

The renewed hostilities came after the collapse of a week-long arrangement between Washington and Tehran intended to halt attacks in the strategic waterway. According to U.S. officials cited by Axios, Iran fired at least two missiles at commercial vessels passing through the strait on Monday night.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations also confirmed that multiple commercial ships were struck by projectiles in separate incidents, including a tanker near the Omani coast that caught fire. The vessels sustained significant damage, although no casualties were initially reported.

The continued exchange of military strikes has heightened tensions across the Gulf and raised fresh concerns over the security of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical maritime trade routes through which a significant share of global oil and gas supplies passes.