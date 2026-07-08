Kurdistan Region President Says Kurdistan Region-Italy Ties Enter Strategic Phase After Receiving Italy's Highest Honor

Speaking after being awarded one of Italy's highest civilian honors, Kurdistan Region President expressed gratitude for the recognition, describing Italy as a trusted friend of the Kurdistan Region.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani stated on Wednesday that relations between the Kurdistan Region and Italy are entering a more strategic phase, praising Rome's longstanding support for the Kurdistan Region and Iraq during a ceremony where he received the Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the Star of Italy.

Speaking after being awarded one of Italy's highest civilian honors, Kurdistan Region President expressed gratitude for the recognition, describing Italy as a trusted friend of the Kurdistan Region.

"I am honored that Italy has bestowed this medal upon me. Italy has always been a trusted friend of the Kurdistan Region, and we highly value its political and diplomatic stances," he said.

Barzani praised Italy's role in the international coalition against Islamic State (ISIS), highlighting its military assistance, training, and equipping of the Peshmerga forces, as well as its support for the Iraqi security forces.

"We take pride in the role Italy has played in the fight against ISIS," he said, adding that Italy's contributions had a direct impact on defeating terrorism and enhancing regional security.

The president also emphasized that the Kurdistan Region, with the support of its international partners, continues to advance reforms and unify the Peshmerga forces, describing this effort as a long-term investment in the security and stability of Iraq and the broader region.

Beyond security cooperation, Barzani said relations between Erbil and Rome have expanded into the economic, investment, educational, and cultural fields. He commended Italian universities and archaeological missions for their work in preserving historical sites and advancing archaeological research across the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.

Highlighting the growing partnership, Barzani pointed to the acquisition of land and construction of a new building for Italy's Consulate General in the Kurdistan Region as evidence of Rome's commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and maintaining a long-term presence in the region.

The Kurdistan Region president also reaffirmed his government's commitment to protecting the region's diverse religious and ethnic communities.

"The Kurdistan Region will remain a peaceful homeland for all communities," Barzani said, emphasizing that the values of tolerance and coexistence remain central to the identity of the people of Kurdistan.

Concluding his remarks, Barzani said the Kurdistan Region would continue to serve as a reliable and responsible partner in promoting regional stability while expanding its relations with Italy and other European countries for the benefit of future generations.

The Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the Star of Italy is among Italy's highest civilian distinctions, awarded to individuals who have made outstanding contributions to strengthening Italy's relations and cooperation with other countries.