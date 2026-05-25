Lindsey Graham Backs Trump’s Abraham Accords Push, Says It Could Transform Middle East

In a post on X, Graham said Trump’s proposal could bring “the most significant change in the Middle East in thousands of years” if countries including Saudi Arabia and Pakistan normalize relations with Israel.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Republican Senator Lindsey Graham on Monday strongly backed President Donald Trump’s proposal to expand the Abraham Accords as part of a negotiated settlement to the Iran conflict, calling the initiative “simply brilliant” and potentially transformative for the Middle East.

In a post on X, Graham said Trump’s proposal could bring “the most significant change in the Middle East in thousands of years” if countries including Saudi Arabia and Pakistan normalize relations with Israel.

“With Saudi Arabia and others like Pakistan making peace with Israel, the region will know a level of stability never dreamed of before President Trump,” Graham wrote, adding that broader regional integration could transform the Middle East into “a powerhouse for economic opportunity and good instead of a powder keg.”

The senator also said he expected Arab allies and Israel to support the initiative, emphasizing that “failure is not an option.”

Graham’s remarks came after Trump stated earlier Monday that Saudi Arabia and several other Muslim-majority countries should normalize ties with Israel as part of ongoing diplomatic efforts tied to the Iran conflict.

In a lengthy social media post, Trump said countries including Qatar, Pakistan, Turkiye, Egypt, and Jordan should join the Abraham Accords alongside the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, which already normalized relations with Israel under the US-brokered agreements signed in 2020.

“After all the work done by the United States to try and pull this very complex puzzle together, it should be mandatory that all of these countries, at a minimum, simultaneously, sign onto the Abraham Accords,” Trump wrote.

Trump said he discussed the issue with regional leaders during calls on Saturday as part of efforts to secure a broader settlement to the conflict with Iran.

The latest push comes amid fragile ceasefire efforts between the United States and Iran following months of heightened tensions and military confrontations across the region.