Russian Strikes Kill Four, Wound Dozens in Eastern Ukraine

In Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region, an attack on the town of Dergachi killed two civilians, aged 68 and 25, and injured nearly two dozen others, regional governor Oleg Synegubov said.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Russian attacks killed at least four people and wounded more than two dozen others in eastern Ukraine on Monday, according to local Ukrainian authorities, as fighting continues to intensify amid stalled international peace efforts.

In Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region, an attack on the town of Dergachi killed two civilians, aged 68 and 25, and injured nearly two dozen others, regional governor Oleg Synegubov said.

The Kharkiv region, located near the Russian border, was partially occupied by Russian forces during the early stages of Moscow’s 2022 invasion before Ukrainian troops regained significant territory in a counteroffensive later that year.

Separately, in the eastern Donetsk region, a Russian strike on the city of Kramatorsk killed two people, according to Mayor Oleksandr Goncharenko, who announced the casualties in a statement posted on Facebook.

Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, launched in February 2022, has evolved into Europe’s deadliest conflict since World War II. The war has killed hundreds of thousands of soldiers and civilians on both sides and forced millions from their homes.

The latest attacks come as Russia and Ukraine have intensified aerial and missile strikes in recent weeks, while U.S.-led diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the war have slowed, with Washington increasingly focused on escalating tensions in the Middle East.