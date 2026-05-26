Israel Says It Killed New Hamas Armed Wing Chief in Gaza Strike

Mohammed Odeh reportedly succeeded Ezzedine al-Haddad as head of the Al-Qassam Brigades following a series of Israeli assassinations targeting Hamas leaders

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Israel announced on Wednesday that it had killed Mohammed Odeh, the newly appointed commander of Hamas’s armed wing in Gaza, in the latest targeted strike against the Palestinian militant group’s leadership despite an ongoing ceasefire.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Odeh, whom Israel identified as the new head of Hamas’s Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades, was killed in a strike carried out on Tuesday.

“The commander of the armed wing of the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza was eliminated yesterday and sent to meet his associates in the depths of hell,” Katz said in a statement posted on X.

In a joint statement, the Israeli military and the Shin Bet domestic security agency confirmed the operation, saying Odeh had recently been appointed commander of the brigades following the May 15 killing of his predecessor, Ezzedine al-Haddad.

According to Israel, Odeh had previously headed Hamas’s intelligence apparatus and was considered a senior figure within the movement’s military structure.

Hamas did not immediately comment on the Israeli announcement. The group had never officially confirmed Odeh’s appointment as chief of the Al-Qassam Brigades.

Katz reiterated Israel’s determination to eliminate all those involved in Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

“We committed ourselves to eliminating everyone who led the October 7 massacre, and that is what we will do: they are all marked for death, wherever they may be,” he said.

The minister also repeated Israel’s objective of ending Hamas rule in Gaza and referred to controversial proposals concerning the relocation of Gaza’s population.

“The plan for voluntary migration from Gaza will also be implemented — everything will be done at the right time and in the right way,” Katz stated.

The proposal has been championed by far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and previously received backing from US President Donald Trump before he later distanced himself from the idea.

In February, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk criticized plans that could result in “a permanent demographic change in Gaza.”

Israel launched its military campaign in Gaza after Hamas’s October 7 attack, which Israeli officials say killed 1,221 people.

Israel has carried out an extensive campaign targeting Hamas leadership figures since the war began. Among those killed were former Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh, Gaza leader Yahya Sinwar, longtime Al-Qassam Brigades commander Mohammed Deif, and Mohammed Sinwar, who succeeded his brother Yahya Sinwar as Hamas’s Gaza chief.

Israeli operations have also extended beyond Gaza, targeting Hamas operatives in Lebanon and senior commanders of the Iran-backed Hezbollah, including former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.