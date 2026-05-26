Erbil Reports Surge in Holiday Tourism as Eid Celebrations Draw Tens of Thousands of Visitors

Governor says improved arrivals signal recovery despite ongoing humanitarian and displacement pressures in the region

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Erbil Governor Omed Xoshnaw on Wednesday extended Eid greetings to all citizens of Kurdistan and announced a significant increase in tourist arrivals to the capital during the holiday period, describing the figures as “encouraging” compared to previous seasons.

Speaking to Kurdistan24 on Wednesday, Xoshnaw said tourism activity had recovered notably despite the broader regional impact of ongoing conflicts, which previously reduced visitor numbers during Ramadan.

“Between May 19 and May 26 alone, 77,000 tourists visited Erbil,” he said, adding that the actual number is likely higher due to continued improvements in data collection and reporting systems.

The governor noted that the region’s statistical reporting mechanism has recently changed, with official tourism figures now released quarterly.

He also expressed optimism that current preparations and infrastructure readiness would continue to support higher-than-recorded visitor flows in the coming period.

Beyond tourism, Xoshnaw highlighted the humanitarian situation in the governorate, stating that more than 355,000 displaced people and refugees are currently living within Erbil’s administrative boundaries and continue to receive public services.

Separately, Yusuf Chawshin, Director General of Social Care and Community Development in Erbil, told Kurdistan24 that, in line with past holiday traditions, local authorities have organized special programs for elderly residents of the public care home and children living in state-run orphanages.

He said the aim is to reinforce social solidarity during Eid.

“Our message to them is that they are not alone and that we are one large family, and we consider ourselves their servants,” he said.

This year’s celebrations will adopt a different format compared to previous years. Instead of officials visiting care homes directly, elderly residents and orphaned children will be invited to Sami Abdulrahman Park, where they will celebrate Eid in an open and organized outdoor setting.

Authorities said all logistical preparations for the event have been completed to ensure a safe and welcoming environment for participants.