New Chaldean Patriarch Praises Kurdistan Region’s Development and Coexistence Efforts

The Patriarch also extended special greetings to President Masoud Barzani and Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, while announcing his intention to visit the Kurdistan Region in the near future.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Kurdistan Region’s Minister of Transportation and Communications, Ano Jawhar Abdoka, acting as the special representative of Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, visited Patriarch Mar Polis III Nona, the newly elected Patriarch of the Chaldean Church in Iraq and worldwide, where both sides emphasized the importance of strengthening the culture of religious coexistence.

During the meeting, the two sides emphasized the importance of fostering coexistence among religious and ethnic communities and commended the service achievements of the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) ninth cabinet towards religious communities.

At the beginning of the meeting, Ano Jawhar conveyed the greetings and congratulations of Prime Minister Masrour Barzani to the new Patriarch. He reaffirmed that the KRG’s policy is based on a solid foundation of religious and ethnic coexistence, stressing that coexistence in the Kurdistan Region is “not merely a slogan, but a reality implemented on the ground.”

The discussions also focused on several strategic projects aimed at serving Christians and the wider public, including the construction of new churches and religious institutions, the development of residential communities for Christian youth in Ankawa district, improvements to the telecommunications sector and the provision of high-speed internet services, as well as major infrastructure projects related to transportation, electricity, water, and roads.

For his part, Patriarch Mar Polis III Nona conveyed his greetings and respect to Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, stating that he had closely followed the Prime Minister's and the KRG's work for a long time.

“He is a man of action, not merely words,” the Patriarch said, adding that the ongoing development projects and changes in the Kurdistan Region reflect effective leadership.

The Patriarch also extended special greetings to President Masoud Barzani and Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, while announcing his intention to visit the Kurdistan Region in the near future.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Patriarch received two symbolic gifts, one crafted from oak wood and authentic stones from the mountains of Kurdistan and engraved with Christian religious symbols, symbolizing the resilience and authenticity of the people of Kurdistan.

The meeting was attended by several senior bishops of the Chaldean Church, including Mar Bashar Warda, Mar Mikhael Maqdassi, Mar Felix Shabi, and Mar Basel Yaldo, in addition to other religious figures.

On April 12, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani issued a statement congratulating Patriarch Mar Polis III Nona on his election as the new Patriarch of the Chaldean Church in Iraq and worldwide.

In the statement, the Prime Minister affirmed that the Kurdistan Region takes pride in the esteemed position of the Chaldean community and all Christians in Kurdistan, reiterating the government’s continued commitment to promoting peaceful coexistence among the diverse communities of the Kurdistan Region.