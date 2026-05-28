U.S. Treasury Escalates Pressure on Iran, Warns Against Strait Payments

In a statement posted on X, Bessent said the U.S. Treasury Department is continuing its “Economic Fury” campaign targeting the Iranian regime.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced on Thursday that Washington is intensifying its economic campaign against Iran, claiming the country’s economy and key infrastructure are under severe pressure as negotiations continue between Tehran and Washington.

In a statement posted on X, Bessent said the U.S. Treasury Department is continuing its “Economic Fury” campaign targeting the Iranian regime. He claimed Iranian security forces are facing payment problems, police officers are failing to report for duty, and operations on Kharg Island — Iran’s main oil export terminal — have been disrupted.

“The Iranian economy and currency are in free fall,” Bessent wrote, adding that the Treasury Department had imposed sanctions on Iran’s Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA).

The U.S. official also warned companies and governments against paying any tolls or fees linked to Iranian-controlled maritime routes, saying Washington would treat disguised payments labeled as humanitarian aid as sanctions violations.

Bessent further stated that the U.S. Naval Blockade had sharply reduced the amount of Iranian crude oil being transported by sea. He added that Washington is preparing additional restrictions targeting Iranian airlines, including limiting their access to international landing rights, aircraft refueling services, and ticket sales.

“Only a satisfactory outcome in negotiations will end the downward spiral,” he said.

The remarks come amid heightened tensions between the United States and Iran following months of indirect negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear activities, regional security issues, and sanctions relief. Washington has continued to expand sanctions on Iranian banking, shipping, and energy sectors in an effort to pressure Tehran into accepting broader restrictions on its nuclear and military programs.

Iranian officials have repeatedly rejected what they describe as “economic warfare,” insisting the country will not negotiate under pressure. Tehran has also condemned U.S. military deployments and maritime operations in the Persian Gulf, warning that further escalation could threaten regional stability and international energy markets.

Kharg Island, located in the Persian Gulf, handles the majority of Iran’s crude oil exports and has long been viewed as a strategic hub for the country’s energy sector. Any disruption to operations there could significantly impact Iran’s oil revenues, which remain a crucial source of income despite years of international sanctions.