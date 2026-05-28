US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Threatens Sanctions Over Strait of Hormuz Toll System

In a post on X, Bessent said Washington would “not tolerate any effort to impose a tolling system in the Strait of Hormuz,” referring to Iranian proposals tied to a possible agreement with the United States.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Thursday warned Oman against participating in any effort to impose a tolling system in the Strait of Hormuz, threatening sanctions on all actors involved.

In a post on X, Bessent said Washington would “not tolerate any effort to impose a tolling system in the Strait of Hormuz,” referring to Iranian proposals tied to a possible agreement with the United States.

“Oman, in particular, should know that the US Treasury will aggressively target any actors involved — directly or indirectly — in facilitating tolls for the Strait and any willing partners will be penalized,” Bessent wrote.

The warning came hours after the US Treasury sanctioned Iran’s newly established “Persian Gulf Strait Authority,” an agency Tehran created to collect fees from vessels transiting the strategic waterway.

Washington also warned that any entities paying the fees could face sanctions exposure, arguing they “may be providing support to and receiving services from” Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly one-fifth of global energy supplies normally pass, has become a major flashpoint since the outbreak of war between the United States, Israel, and Iran in late February.

Iranian retaliatory measures have effectively disrupted traffic through the strait in recent months, contributing to sharp increases in global energy and fertilizer prices.

Oman, which previously mediated indirect US-Iran talks in Geneva before the conflict escalated, has also faced pressure and attacks linked to the regional confrontation.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump appeared to issue a threat when asked about a possible temporary arrangement involving Oman and Iran overseeing Hormuz operations. Trump said he would “blow them up” if Muscat pursued such a move.

The White House did not immediately clarify whether Trump had intended to refer to Iran instead of Oman.

Meanwhile, tensions between Washington and Tehran remain high despite an ongoing truce. On Thursday, both sides accused each other of violating the ceasefire after an exchange of fire, marking the most serious escalation since the two countries agreed to halt hostilities in April.

Indirect negotiations aimed at ending the conflict have continued through regional mediators, but no breakthrough has yet been achieved.