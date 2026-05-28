Blue Origin Rocket Explodes During Test at Cape Canaveral

Blue Origin suffered a major setback after its New Glenn rocket exploded during an engine test at Cape Canaveral. No injuries were reported, but the blast threatens lunar mission timelines and intensifies pressure in the commercial space race.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A massive explosion engulfed a Blue Origin rocket during a routine engine-firing test at Cape Canaveral, shaking nearby coastal homes and illuminating the Florida night sky with an orange fireball.

The catastrophic failure on Thursday evening presents a significant setback for billionaire Jeff Bezos' space enterprise, striking a blow to the company's ambitious lunar logistics program and intensifying the pressures of the global commercial space race.

Explosion at Cape Canaveral

According to an Associated Press (AP) report by Marcia Dunn, the New Glenn rocket detonated on the launch pad at approximately 9 p.m. while preparing for a scheduled satellite mission next week.

The blast rattled residents in nearby Cocoa Beach, prompting a flood of images on social media capturing the fiery aftermath at Launch Complex 36.

Emergency responders lingered at the site for over an hour, though U.S. Space Force officials confirmed that no personnel were injured and there was no lingering threat from toxic fumes.

Addressing the incident on the social media platform X, Bezos acknowledged the severity of the setback.

"It's too early to know the root cause but we're already working to find it," he stated, adding that the company would rebuild and eventually return to flight.

New Glenn Program Under Pressure

The explosion marks the latest hurdle for the towering 321-foot (98-meter) New Glenn rocket, which made its inaugural flight in 2025.

Blue Origin had already grounded the heavy-lift vehicle in April after an engine malfunction resulted in a payload being deployed into an incorrect orbit.

Thursday's test was a precursor to launching a batch of Amazon Leo internet satellites.

Despite the loss, Space Force officials clarified that the incident would not disrupt other operations at the Cape, including a United Launch Alliance Atlas V mission scheduled for Friday night to carry similar Amazon payloads.

NASA and Artemis Implications

The loss of the rocket reverberates far beyond Blue Origin's immediate commercial timeline, threatening its commitments to the U.S. space agency.

The New Glenn is a critical component of NASA's Artemis program, fundamentally designed to carry human-rated lunar landers to the moon.

Just days before the explosion, NASA awarded Blue Origin a highly lucrative contract to deliver two lunar rovers in the coming years.

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman responded to the crisis on X, emphasizing that "spaceflight is unforgiving" and noting the extreme difficulty of developing heavy-lift capabilities.

Isaacman pledged to update the public on any subsequent delays to the Artemis timeline and the planned lunar base.

Commercial Space Race Intensifies

The explosive setback highlights the high-stakes volatility inherent in the modern aerospace industry. Rival aerospace magnate Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, took to X to offer his sympathies.

Having navigated numerous rocket failures of his own, Musk told Blue Origin, "Sorry to see this, I hope you recover quickly."

As investigations into the launch pad explosion commence, Blue Origin faces mounting pressure to resolve its engineering flaws and secure its position as a reliable partner in the new era of lunar exploration.