Tehran's Dual Track: Pezeshkian Moves to Safeguard Markets as U.S.-Iran Ceasefire Deal Looms

As U.S. and Iranian officials inch closer to a fragile 60-day ceasefire and nuclear negotiation framework, President Masoud Pezeshkian is enacting sweeping emergency economic measures at home. Tehran aims to stabilize domestic markets and curb inflation amid fears of closed borders and war.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - On one side of the ledger, Iranian diplomats are quietly bartering over a fragile ceasefire with Washington. On the other, the Iranian president is rushing to batten down the hatches of an increasingly beleaguered economy.

The stark contradiction between diplomatic progress abroad and profound economic anxiety at home paints a picture of a government bracing for all eventualities.

As global oil markets fluctuate on hopes of an imminent U.S.-Iran agreement, President Masoud Pezeshkian unveiled an emergency economic blueprint on Friday.

The mandate, first reported by the Mehr News Agency, underscores a deepening domestic concern: the realization that regardless of international breakthroughs, Iran's supply chains remain dangerously vulnerable to regional escalation and maritime restrictions.

Pezeshkian has explicitly directed the Ministry of Agriculture to immediately formulate strategic plans to shield consumers from supply deficits and surging inflation.

With the populace already weary of price hikes for medicine and essential food staples, the administration's apprehension is rooted in the looming threat of sudden border closures and potential sanctions enforcement.

Fortifying the Northern Frontier

To mitigate its reliance on volatile southern maritime routes, Pezeshkian's market stabilization strategy rests on three foundational pillars.

According to Mehr, the Iranian government intends to maximize the capacity of its northern ports to offset southern shipping disruptions. Concurrently, Tehran is accelerating the development of alternative trade corridors to ensure an uninterrupted, overland flow of vital imports.

Third, Tehran is doubling down on regional economic integration.

Pezeshkian has called for the expedited execution of bilateral trade agreements, expressly tasking officials to leverage geopolitical alliances with Azerbaijan, Russia, and Pakistan.

To streamline this pivot, the Ministry of Agriculture has been mandated to establish specialized task forces for specific product categories, effectively consolidating a historically fragmented procurement process and rapidly identifying unified source countries.

Diplomacy in the Shadow of Hormuz

This domestic urgency directly mirrors the high-stakes maneuvering occurring on the international stage.

According to a comprehensive geopolitical report by Agence France-Presse (AFP), the United States and Iran have drafted a memorandum of understanding to extend their current ceasefire by 60 days, paving the way for broader peace negotiations.

Yet, the path to a finalized deal remains fraught with conflicting narratives.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance indicated the document awaits President Donald Trump's signature.

In contrast, Iranian sources cited by the Tasnim news agency insisted the text is far from finalized, noting that mediator Pakistan, a central player in Pezeshkian's new regional trade calculus, would be informed once a consensus is reached.

At the heart of the AFP report is the fate of the Strait of Hormuz.

Under the draft agreement, Iran would clear all naval mines within 30 days and reopen the strategic waterway, ending its attempts to control and toll international maritime traffic. In exchange, the U.S. Navy would officially halt its blockade on Iranian shipping.

It is precisely this prolonged maritime instability that has driven Pezeshkian to aggressively court overland corridors and Caspian Sea routes.

Frozen Assets and the Nuclear Standoff

While Pezeshkian attempts to curb inflation through domestic supply chain management, Tehran is heavily leveraging the diplomatic track for vital financial relief.

Tasnim reports that Iran is demanding the release of approximately $24 billion in frozen overseas assets, insisting that $12 billion be made available immediately upon the deal's announcement.

Estimates of Iran's total blocked funds currently range between $100 billion and $123 billion, capital desperately needed to fund Pezeshkian's domestic market promises.

However, critical disputes threaten to unravel both the ceasefire and Iran's economic stopgaps.

AFP noted that discussions regarding Iran's highly enriched uranium stockpile and enrichment levels will be deferred to the 60-day negotiation window.

Trump, conversely, has publicly demanded the immediate surrender or internationally supervised destruction of the enriched uranium.

The Quest for Guarantees

A deep-seated distrust continues to cast a long shadow over these negotiations.

Haunted by Washington's unilateral withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear accord during Trump's first term, Tehran is aggressively seeking concrete guarantees that the U.S. will honor future commitments.

Iranian negotiators ultimately desire any finalized text to be ratified by the United Nations Security Council.

For now, the Iranian public remains caught between two conflicting realities: the prospect of crippling economic isolation and the distant promise of sanctions relief.

Until diplomatic signatures are secured and unhindered maritime trade resumes, Pezeshkian's northern pivot and specialized task forces stand as Iran's primary defense against the escalating threat of economic collapse.