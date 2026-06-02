KDP Plans Political Outreach Tour as Government Formation Talks Await Revival

While lower-level engagement between Kurdish factions signals a willingness to negotiate, KDP spokesperson Mahmoud Mohammed confirmed that no date has been set for a high-level meeting with the PUK.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) is preparing to launch a new series of diplomatic visits to rival political factions across the Kurdistan Region, aiming to break the persistent deadlock surrounding the formation of the next regional government. However, despite recent lower-level diplomatic engagement, a critical high-level meeting between the KDP and its primary governing partner, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), remains unscheduled.

The political impasse has heightened anxieties over institutional stability and governance in the Kurdistan Region, as voters continue to wait for the establishment of a new parliament and regional presidency. Addressing the media on Tuesday, KDP spokesperson Mahmoud Mohammed provided a stark assessment of the current climate, warning that the public's patience with political gridlock is wearing thin.

The Push for Consensus

Mohammed outlined a practical action plan for the KDP's upcoming outreach, aligning the initiative with a recent proposal by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani designed to foster consensus. According to Mohammed, the KDP will implement this program of visits in the "near future."

The outreach strategy underscores a broader KDP argument: that safeguarding the Kurdistan Region's constitutional achievements is a shared duty.

Mohammed highlighted the party's recent visit to the Kurdistan Islamic Union (KIU) and its support for a KIU-led political initiative.

"We believe all parties, whether in the government or the opposition, must share the responsibility of protecting our national achievements and the integrity of the Kurdistan Region," he stated.

Despite this broad outreach, the core of the government formation crisis remains the complex relationship between the KDP and the PUK. Mohammed confirmed that no specific date has yet been fixed for a decisive, high-level summit between the two dominant parties.

Simultaneous Signals of Readiness

The absence of a scheduled leadership meeting contrasts with recent, highly visible diplomatic overtures in Sulaimani.

According to prior reporting by Kurdistan24, a KDP delegation led by Ari Harsin, head of the party's Fourth Branch, visited the PUK's First Organizational Headquarters on Monday to deliver anniversary congratulations.

Read More: Kurdistan Region's Leading Parties Signal Readiness to Resume Government Formation Talks

During the visit, Harsin sought to project political cohesion, stating that the negotiating delegations of both parties are fully prepared to return to the bargaining table.

"If relations between the PUK and KDP were not on normal footing, what would we be doing here today?" Harsin asked, framing the two parties as essential "instruments for serving the homeland" that must not remain fragmented.

This message of unity was echoed by KDP Member of Parliament Rozh Sheikh Salar, who urged all factions to prioritize national interests over partisan divisions.

Invoking Kurdish leader President Masoud Barzani's calls for solidarity, Salar expressed optimism that renewed engagement could lead to the reactivation of the regional parliament.

The Risk of Returning to the Polls

Yet, beneath the diplomatic pleasantries lies a growing frustration over the stalled administrative process.

During his press conference, Mohammed expressed hope that an agreement could be reached to alleviate the mounting political and economic burdens on Kurdish citizens, noting that the KDP plans to present its views on all outstanding issues during future negotiations.

However, the KDP spokesperson issued a clear warning about the consequences of perpetual disagreement.

"The people of Kurdistan have cast their votes for the formation of a Parliament, a Government, and the Regional Presidency," Mohammed said. "If the parties fail to reach an agreement and these institutions cannot be established, the only remaining option is to return to the polls."

The prospect of a forced return to elections highlights the severity of the current impasse.

Mohammed concluded by emphasizing that the only viable solution is for all parties to commit to resolving existing crises through cooperation, regardless of their differing perspectives.

As the KDP prepares to launch its rounds of political visits, the critical question remains whether these broad consultations can generate enough momentum to finally bring the PUK and KDP leaderships back to the negotiating table.