Turkish Interior Minister Says Peace Process Will Not Weaken Security

Ankara says its 'Terror-Free Türkiye' initiative represents a historic step toward stability while maintaining a firm commitment to national security.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Turkish Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi said on Tuesday that the ongoing "Terror-Free Türkiye" process is a historic initiative aimed at preserving the country's unity, stability, and security, stressing that peace efforts will not come at the expense of national security.

Speaking on Tuesday, Çiftçi said Türkiye has spent more than four decades combating organizations seeking separatist goals, adding that those groups are now in the process of dissolving themselves.

“For more than 40 years, we have fought against organizations pursuing separatist agendas, but those organizations are now dissolving themselves,” he said.

The interior minister described the "Terror-Free Türkiye" process, launched by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as a historic undertaking and a major step toward ensuring lasting peace and security for the country.

According to Çiftçi, the initiative reflects the state's long-term strategic vision for addressing security challenges while strengthening social stability.

“This process represents the strategic mindset of the state,” he said.

Çiftçi emphasized that efforts to advance peace should not be interpreted as a weakening of security measures.

“The peace process never means weakening the security dimension,” he said. “We will not allow any attempt or threat to target our security.”

He reiterated that Turkish authorities remain committed to safeguarding stability while pursuing initiatives aimed at reducing tensions and resolving longstanding challenges.

The minister's remarks come amid increasing discussion in recent weeks about the launch of a new phase aimed at addressing longstanding issues and bringing an end to violence in Türkiye.

Turkish officials have presented the "Terror-Free Türkiye" initiative as part of broader efforts to strengthen national cohesion while maintaining security and public order.

Çiftçi's comments underline Ankara's position that peace and security are complementary objectives, as Turkish authorities seek to advance a new phase of dialogue and stability.