‘Right to Hope’ for PKK Founder Back in Focus Amid New Peace Process Discussions in Türkiye

The Kurdish political party has formally appealed to the Council of Europe to implement a ruling on Abdullah Ocalan’s ‘right to hope,’ while parallel discussions continue in Türkiye over a proposed legal framework linked to the ongoing peace process.

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - As debate over Türkiye’s evolving peace process gains momentum, the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) has formally appealed to the Council of Europe’s Committee of Ministers to take action on the implementation of the “right to hope” for Abdullah Ocalan, arguing that the issue is directly connected to broader efforts aimed at advancing democratic reforms and reconciliation.

On Friday, DEM Party Co-Chairs Tülay Hatimoğulları and Tuncer Bakırhan submitted an official letter to the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, urging the body to address a ruling by the European Court of Human Rights that found Ocalan’s “right to hope” had been violated.

According to a statement issued by the DEM Party, the letter called on the committee to seriously consider the “Nelson Mandela Rules” and the principle of the “right to hope,” which the party said form part of binding United Nations standards.

The party argued that Ocalan should be afforded the same rights as other prisoners eligible for such legal protections.

The co-chairs also stressed that the issue is closely linked to the peace process currently being discussed in Türkiye, calling on the Committee of Ministers to approach the matter constructively and on the basis of human rights principles.

Under the concept of the “right to hope,” prisoners serving life sentences are entitled to a future review of their sentences after a specified period and must retain a realistic prospect of release. The DEM Party maintains that Türkiye has not implemented this principle in Ocalan’s case.

Imrali delegation meets AK Party lawmakers

The appeal to European institutions comes as political contacts continue inside Türkiye regarding a proposed legal framework tied to the ongoing discussions.

Earlier on Friday, the Imrali delegation of the DEM Party met with the parliamentary group of the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) at the Turkish parliament to discuss a draft “framework law.”

According to information released after the meeting, both sides reviewed a foundational legislative proposal, described as a “framework law” or “root law,” during talks held inside parliament.

The delegation indicated that discussions on the proposed legislation would continue in the coming period.

The latest meeting follows comments previously made by Imrali delegation member Pervin Buldan after a May 24 visit to Abdullah Ocalan. At the time, Buldan said the delegation planned to present Ocalan with a draft framework law consisting of seven to eight articles.

Buldan also revealed that Ocalan had conducted a lengthy assessment of both the content and structure of the proposal during a three-hour meeting on Imrali Island.

According to her remarks, Ocalan emphasized that the legislation should become a “fundamental law,” arguing that its adoption could accelerate the democratization process in the country.

Discussing the substance of the proposal, Buldan said the legislation would be a one-time legal arrangement under which members of the PKK could benefit from its provisions within a specified period and either return to Türkiye or relocate to another destination of their choosing.

The developments place renewed attention on both the legal status of Abdullah Ocalan and broader discussions surrounding political reform initiatives in Türkiye.

With the Council of Europe expected to discuss the “right to hope” issue during a meeting next week, and negotiations over the proposed framework law continuing in Ankara, Kurdish political actors say they will closely monitor both tracks as discussions move forward.