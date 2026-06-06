Lebanese Army Chief Visits Pakistan Amid Reports of Mediation in Iran-U.S. Talks

Beirut's military commander meets Pakistan’s army chief as Lebanon emerges as a key issue in efforts to end the regional conflict

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Lebanese Armed Forces Commander Rodolphe Haykal departed for Pakistan on Saturday for talks with Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir, amid reports that Islamabad is playing a central role in efforts to broker an end to the ongoing regional conflict involving the United States, Iran, and their allies.

In a statement, the Lebanese military said Haykal traveled to Pakistan at the invitation of Munir, describing the visit as part of military cooperation between the two countries.

However, a source familiar with the matter told AFP that the trip is connected to Pakistan’s mediation efforts between the United States and Iran, which are engaged in negotiations aimed at ending the wider Middle East conflict.

“Lebanon is a critical part of the negotiations,” the source said on condition of anonymity.

Pakistan has emerged as a key intermediary in discussions between Washington and Tehran, with Munir reportedly serving as Islamabad’s principal negotiator in efforts to secure a settlement to the conflict that erupted following military operations by the United States and Israel against Iran.

Lebanon became directly involved in the conflict when the Iran-backed group Hezbollah launched attacks on Israel on March 2, saying the action was in response to the Feb. 28 killing of Iran’s supreme leader in a joint U.S.-Israeli operation.

Israel responded with an extensive military campaign that included airstrikes and a ground offensive in southern Lebanon. According to reports cited in the conflict, nearly 3,600 people have been killed, while cross-border exchanges of fire have continued despite a truce.

Iran has maintained that Lebanon must be included in any broader agreement with the United States aimed at ending hostilities across the region.

The issue has become increasingly contentious within Lebanon itself. In an interview with CNN aired Friday, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun criticized Iranian involvement in Lebanese affairs and rejected efforts to use the country as leverage in international negotiations.

“It’s not your country, it’s our country,” Aoun said, addressing Iran. “It’s not your job to interfere into our country.”

“They are using Lebanon as a bargaining chip in their negotiation with the United States. It’s unacceptable,” he added.

The remarks came as Lebanon continues its own direct discussions with Israel regarding security arrangements and efforts to stabilize the border region.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese military announced Saturday that three soldiers were killed in an Israeli strike in southern Lebanon, underscoring the fragility of the current truce.

Diplomatic efforts gained momentum this week after Lebanese and Israeli representatives announced a new conditional ceasefire framework following talks in Washington.

Under the proposed arrangement, Hezbollah would halt attacks against Israel and withdraw forces from areas near the border. In return, the Lebanese army would deploy to newly designated “pilot zones” in southern Lebanon, where it would assume exclusive security control.

However, Hezbollah has rejected the proposal, insisting that any agreement must include a complete Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory before the group alters its military posture.

Haykal’s visit to Pakistan comes at a critical moment as regional and international mediators seek to transform fragile ceasefires into a broader political settlement, with Lebanon increasingly viewed as a pivotal component of any lasting agreement between Washington and Tehran.