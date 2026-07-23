Erbil Summer Festival at Sami Abdulrahman Park Showcases 200 Entrepreneurs

The Summer Festival at Sami Abdulrahman Park brings together more than 200 entrepreneurs, artisans, and women-owned businesses, reinforcing Erbil's role as a tourism destination while supporting local enterprise through a KRG-backed community initiative.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Summer evenings in Erbil have long drawn families and visitors to Sami Abdulrahman Park, but this year's Summer Festival is adding a new dimension to the city's busiest public space by transforming it into a marketplace where local entrepreneurship, craftsmanship, and tourism converge.

Bringing together more than 200 entrepreneurs, artisans, and small business owners, the festival places local enterprise at the center of one of the Kurdistan Region's most popular recreational destinations.

Beyond offering visitors an opportunity to explore locally made products, the event creates a valuable commercial platform for emerging businesses seeking greater public visibility during the peak summer season.

Women entrepreneurs feature prominently throughout the festival, presenting handcrafted goods, locally produced brands, and a diverse range of products.

Their strong participation reflects the event's broader emphasis on expanding economic opportunities for women while encouraging the growth of small businesses across the Kurdistan Region.

Organized by the Erbil Municipality Presidency with support from the Kurdistan Regional Government's Ministry of Municipalities and Tourism, the festival has allocated more than 200 exhibition booths free of charge, lowering barriers for entrepreneurs eager to reach new customers.

Scheduled to continue over several days, the initiative aims to strengthen local commerce while encouraging greater community engagement through accessible public events.

The festival also complements Erbil's growing appeal as a summer destination.

Sami Abdulrahman Park has welcomed large numbers of residents alongside visitors from elsewhere in Iraq and abroad, creating a lively setting where leisure, culture, and commerce intersect.

The steady flow of visitors provides exhibitors with opportunities to introduce their products to a broader audience while enriching the experience of those exploring the city's attractions.

Speaking during the opening ceremony, Head of Erbil Municipality Karzan Hadi said the municipality views such events as serving both economic and tourism objectives.

He noted that women make up the majority of participants and said the municipality continues to organize similar initiatives throughout the year to encourage entrepreneurship while attracting more visitors to the capital.

Interest in the festival has quickly exceeded expectations.

According to the mayor, many exhibitors have already called for the event to continue beyond its planned schedule, reflecting strong public attendance and positive commercial activity during its opening days.

As Erbil continues to expand its cultural calendar, the Summer Festival illustrates how public spaces can support local producers while strengthening connections between residents, entrepreneurs, and visitors.

By combining free access for exhibitors with a focus on youth, women, and locally made products, the initiative highlights an approach that links economic participation with community life and reinforces the city's position as one of the Kurdistan Region's leading tourism destinations.