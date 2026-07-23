KRG Says Investment in Kurdistan Region Surpasses USD 25 Billion

The KRG's Department of Media and Information says more than USD 25 billion has been invested across housing, tourism, industry, agriculture, healthcare, education and financial services, underscoring the long-term strategy to diversify economy and strengthen private-sector growth.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Investment in the Kurdistan Region has exceeded USD 25 billion, marking a significant benchmark in the Kurdistan Regional Government's broader effort to reshape the economy through diversification, private-sector expansion and long-term development, according to the KRG's Department of Media and Information.

The government said 856 investment projects, with a combined value of USD 25.298 billion, have been implemented across a wide range of sectors, reflecting a strategy designed to broaden the Region's economic base beyond reliance on a single source of revenue.

The investment program is also intended to strengthen investor confidence, generate employment opportunities and support a more resilient economy capable of sustaining future growth.

Rather than concentrating resources in one industry, the investment portfolio illustrates an approach that spreads capital across sectors viewed as essential to economic modernization.

Housing, tourism, manufacturing, trade, agriculture and public services have all attracted substantial investment, while education, healthcare and financial infrastructure have also formed part of the government's long-term development agenda.

Housing has emerged as the largest recipient of investment, accounting for 102 projects valued at more than USD 8.5 billion.

According to the Department of Media and Information, these developments have focused on expanding residential capacity while contributing to the modernization of urban areas across the Kurdistan Region.

Large-scale housing projects have become a visible component of wider efforts to accommodate population growth and improve living standards alongside expanding cities.

Tourism represents the second-largest area of investment, with 118 projects valued at nearly USD 7.9 billion.

The government said these investments are intended to strengthen the Kurdistan Region's position as a destination for domestic and international visitors by expanding tourism infrastructure and supporting a sector viewed as an increasingly important contributor to economic activity beyond the energy industry.

Industrial development has also occupied a central place within the investment strategy. More than USD 4.95 billion has been directed toward 205 industrial projects, including factories and manufacturing facilities aimed at increasing domestic production capacity.

The government said expanding industrial activity is expected to reduce dependence on imported goods while supporting broader economic diversification and creating additional employment opportunities.

Trade has received the largest number of individual projects, with 246 investments totaling nearly USD 1.9 billion.

While smaller in average value than housing or industrial developments, the volume of commercial projects reflects continued efforts to strengthen market activity, expand business opportunities and reinforce the Region's commercial infrastructure.

The investment strategy also extends to sectors considered vital for long-term economic sustainability.

Agriculture accounts for 30 projects worth more than USD 638 million, supporting food security initiatives and efforts to strengthen domestic agricultural production.

By encouraging greater self-sufficiency, these investments complement broader economic policies aimed at reducing external vulnerabilities while supporting rural communities.

Human capital development has likewise remained a priority.

The government reported 73 education and training projects valued at more than USD 551 million, alongside 47 healthcare projects worth approximately USD 452 million.

Together, these initiatives seek to expand educational opportunities and healthcare services while reinforcing the social infrastructure needed to support long-term economic development.

Smaller but strategically important investments have also been directed toward quality-of-life and institutional sectors. Sports facilities account for 19 projects valued at more than USD 150 million, while public service projects total over USD 105 million.

The arts sector has attracted three projects worth more than USD 76 million, and three banking projects valued at more than USD 22 million have been introduced to strengthen the Region's financial infrastructure.

Viewed collectively, the investment portfolio illustrates a development model that combines physical infrastructure with investments in productive industries, public services and human development.

Rather than relying on a single engine of growth, the distribution of capital across multiple sectors reflects the KRG's broader objective of building a more balanced and diversified economy capable of supporting sustained private-sector activity.

According to the KRG's Department of Media and Information, the cumulative investment of USD 25.298 billion represents more than a financial milestone.

It reflects a long-term policy centered on attracting domestic and international investors, expanding employment opportunities and strengthening the economic foundations of the Kurdistan Region through diversified growth across strategic sectors.